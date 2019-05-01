Pestec Expands ContraPest® in California to Serve the Bay Area

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that Pestec, an industry leader in environmentally conscious Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions, has added ContraPest® to their IPM programs for use in popular locations within the San Francisco Bay Area.

"San Francisco is a hub of culture, commerce and biodiversity," said Luis Agurto, President and CEO of Pestec. "The conditions that drive this vibrancy are the same conditons that drive all life, including rats. Our challenge as protectors of public health and property and being stewards of the environment is to find the right balance. We are very excited to deploy new innovative measures that protect people and pets and minimize the potential for unintended consequences to the environment."

Pestec plans to implement ContraPest® in historically rodent challenging locations within the city. These areas contain an abundance of sought after resources which make favorable conditions for rats and their reproduction. By utilizing ContraPest®, Pestec aims to control rat populations in a sustainable and long-term fashion for their clients. One of these clients, Recology at Pier 96, is a resource recovery recycling facility which aims to minimize the amount of waste within San Francisco.

"Our client's primary concern is protecting the health and safety to their staff and meeting their quality control requirements," continued Agurto. "However, businesses love when they have the option to choose better pest management outcomes AND less harm to the environment. Our partners at Recology are ecstatic with the new avian residents at Pier 96. Since transitioning from 2nd generation anti-coagulants (SGARs) several years ago, a pair of raptors moved in to do their part in the pest management effort. Now with a new option for reduced-risk rat management, our team has more assurance that rat populations won't rebound and our avian helpers aren't at risk of secondary poisoning."

"SenesTech is gratified that Pestec has adopted ContraPest® as a tool to humanely and effectively manage rat populations within the Bay Area. SenesTech works with numerous wildlife and environmental groups that aim to limit the amount of toxins in the environment. Pestec's forward thinking rodent management programs offer solutions that environmentally conscious clients such as these desire. San Francisco was one of the first cities in California to recognize the hazards of second generation anti-coagulants (SGARs), and one of the first cities to pass legislation to limit or eliminate SGARs. Now, they will also be leading the way in implementing innovative ways of controlling pests with less reliance on SGARs. As native Californians, we are very proud to be of service to our home state. A state that has committed themselves to environmental stewardship, wildlife, and smart growth cities," said Co-Founders, Dr. Cheryl Dyer, Chief Research Officer, and Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

