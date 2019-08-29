Pesticide Exposure from Food Causes Altered Brain Activity in Children and Teens

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," has a solution to the devastation caused by contaminated foods.

A recent study at UC Berkeley said that prenatal pesticide exposure has been linked to changes in teen's brain activity. The study found that teenagers with higher levels of prenatal exposure to organophosphate pesticides from agricultural spraying showed altered brain activity.

"These results are compelling," said Sharon Sagiv, UC Berkeley associate professor of epidemiology. "Organophosphates impact the brain."

Another study at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, found that children who were exposed to organophosphate pesticides were more likely to develop attention disorders years later.

"It's known that food is a significant source of pesticide exposure among the general population," said Brenda Eskenazi, UC Berkeley professor of epidemiology.

These disturbing findings go to the heart of GP Solutions.

"I am a father of a beautiful 5-year old girl that has been afflicted with several health challenges, which I believe were caused by chemicals and pesticides in our food chain," said Shannon Illingworth, Founder of GP Solutions.

"I started this company with a mission: to develop a system to grow clean food – without the need of pesticides or chemical additives," he said. "That's the genesis of GP Solutions."

There is growing consumer demand for clean food with full transparency on how and where it was grown. An article in Insight News reported that GP Solutions is at the apex of this movement.

"The company's transportable indoor farms grow a variety of fresh, healthy food that is free from disease and dangerous chemicals," the article stated.

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

http://www.growpodsolutions.com

