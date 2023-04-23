Pesto Sauces Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2022 to 2027, Need For convenience in cooking to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pesto sauces market size is set to grow by USD 1,031.31 million from 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.94%, according Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Pesto Sauces Market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Packaging

Glass Bottles



PET



Cans



Pouches



Cartons

Geography

Europe



North America



South America



APAC



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the retail segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for Italian cuisine among consumers and are engaging in cooking these dishes at home. This will increase sales of pesto sauce through retail channels. Consumers are looking to cook different dishes at home including the Italian cuisine. This will increase sales of pesto sauce through retail channels.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the pesto sauces market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. r. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co. op, G.L. Mezzetta Inc., Napolina, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Nestle SA.

Vendor Offerings

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers pesto sauces such as Pesto Alla Genovese.

The company offers pesto sauces such as Pesto Alla Genovese. Buitoni Food Co. - The company offers pesto sauces such as Pesto with Basil 7 oz.

The company offers pesto sauces such as Pesto with Basil 7 oz. F.lli Sacla Spa - The company offers pesto sauces such as Sacla Classic Basil Pesto 190g.

Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

One of the key factors driving the global growth of the pesto sauce market is the introduction of new products.

Successful new product launches increase revenue streams and market share for players.

Also, new product launches help keep players interested in the market. For example, Italian giant San Carlo launched a new pesto-flavored chip in September 2021 .

. Similarly, in April 2021 , The Cooks & Co brand owned by delicatessen retailer R.H. Amar is one of two companies to announce a new recipe for pesto pasta sauce for foodservice. In February 2020 , Tesco launched a new line of brightly colored vegan pesto sauces in his Wicked Kitchen range.

, The Cooks & Co brand owned by delicatessen retailer R.H. Amar is one of two companies to announce a new recipe for pesto pasta sauce for foodservice. In , Tesco launched a new line of brightly colored vegan pesto sauces in his Wicked Kitchen range. Hence, an increase in the number of new product launches in the market will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Expansion of sales area is one of the major trends in the pesto sauce market which is expected to lead to market growth.

The most common forms of distribution of pesto sauce are supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and online portals. E-commerce as a sales medium for pesto sauce is becoming increasingly popular among consumers and is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Sales of these products through various e-commerce portals such as Amazon are increasing.

In recent years, there has been an increase in sales of these products by retail chains.

Sales of pesto sauces in supermarkets and hypermarkets are also on the rise, due to consumers preferring to cook at home and looking for products that make cooking more convenient.

Key Challenges

One of the challenges to the growth of the global pesto sauce market is fluctuating raw material prices.

The raw materials include products such as olive oil, basil, garlic and other ingredients.

The price of garlic, a key ingredient in pesto sauce, has fluctuated over the years and is expected to adversely affect the growth of the market. Garlic prices fluctuated in countries such as China , Spain and Argentina with China being the largest producer of garlic.

, and with China being the largest producer of garlic. Hence, such factors may hinder the market growth of the pest sauces market during the forecast period.

Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pesto sauces market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the pesto sauces market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pesto sauces market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pesto sauces market vendors

Pesto Sauces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,031.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.99 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries US, Italy, UK, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. r. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co. op, G.L. Mezzetta Inc., Napolina, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Nestle SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

