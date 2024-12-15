Pesto Sauces Market size to increase by USD 936.2 Million between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by End-user, Packaging, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pesto sauces market size is estimated to grow by USD 936.2 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pesto sauces market 2024-2028

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Foodservice Packaging 2.1 Glass bottles

2.2 PET

2.3 Cans

2.4 Pouches

2.5 Cartons Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 South America

3.4 APAC

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global pesto sauces market is experiencing growth due to the rising popularity of Italian cuisine among consumers. This trend is driving sales of pesto sauces through various retail channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail channels offer consumers a wide range of options from various brands, making it convenient for them to make a purchase. The increasing prominence of private label brands by supermarket and hypermarket chains is a positive trend that can boost the market's growth. Additionally, the online sale of pesto sauces is increasing due to the convenience factor, further contributing to the market's expansion. Overall, the retail segment is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global pesto sauces market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Market Overview

