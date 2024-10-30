NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global pesto sauces market size is estimated to grow by USD 936.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. New product launch is driving market growth, with a trend towards expanding retail space. However, fluctuating price of raw materials poses a challenge.Key market players include Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. R. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co op, Mezzetta, Napolina, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pesto sauces market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Pesto Sauces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 936.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key countries US, Italy, UK, Germany, and Brazil Key companies profiled Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Belazu Ingredient Co., Buitoni Food Co., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Fattorie Umbre S. R. L., Filippo Berio USA LTD., Food Service (India) Pvt. Ltd, Frontier Co op, Mezzetta, Napolina, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., Raos Specialty Foods Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Saucery Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sorrentina Honestly Italian Pvt. Ltd., Telluric Foods Ltd., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The global pesto sauces market is experiencing growth due to the expanding retail landscape. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores remain the primary distribution channels. However, e-commerce sales are on the rise, with platforms like Amazon driving growth. Consumers' preference for cooking at home and the convenience offered by online shopping contribute to this trend. Traditional retail sales of pesto sauces have been increasing, catering to consumers seeking convenient cooking solutions.

The global pesto sauces market is thriving in the food industry, but the healthcare sector is witnessing significant advancements in cardiac care. Heart failure and cardiac disorders are on the rise due to the aging population and unhealthy lifestyles. Heart transplantation and ventricular assist devices are becoming more common, driving demand for donor organs and medical technology. Technological breakthroughs in materials science, robotics, and biotechnology are revolutionizing heart care. Biventricular heart failure research is progressing at academic institutions and medical device manufacturers. Regulatory approvals, such as FDA clearance and CE marking, are crucial for bringing these innovations to patients. The destination therapy segment of mechanical heart implants is gaining traction, but regulatory obstacles and ethical considerations remain. Continuous flow technology and minimally invasive procedures are key trends, as are advanced control systems and biocompatible materials. Healthcare spending on cardiovascular diseases is increasing, and medical tourism is offering more affordable options. However, technological complexity and restricted accessibility are challenges. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting field!

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global pesto sauces market faces challenges due to the volatile pricing of key ingredients, particularly olive oil and garlic. Garlic, a crucial component, experienced price fluctuations in major producing countries like China , Spain , Argentina , and others. In 2020, the average global price of garlic rose compared to the previous year. Similarly, the price of olive oil at the source from USD3,468.3 per metric ton in January 2021 to USD5,145.1 per metric ton in November 2022 , with a significant increase of 67.3% in 2021. These price fluctuations are anticipated to continue, potentially hindering the growth of the global pesto sauces market.

, , , and others. In 2020, the average global price of garlic rose compared to the previous year. Similarly, the price of olive oil at the source from per metric ton in to per metric ton in , with a significant increase of 67.3% in 2021. These price fluctuations are anticipated to continue, potentially hindering the growth of the global pesto sauces market. The pesto sauces market faces challenges in the face of global health concerns, particularly heart disease and its related conditions like coronary artery disease and hypertension. The complex nature of heart disease necessitates technologically innovative solutions, such as prosthetic hearts and mechanical hearts, for life-saving treatment. However, these devices come with device malfunctions, post-operative care, and long-term maintenance costs. Healthcare institutions and surgical procedures require continuous monitoring and patient comfort. The consequences of poor patient health and hospital readmissions lead to increased total healthcare costs. Low healthcare resources and insurance coverage further complicate matters. To address these challenges, the pesto sauces market can explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, machine learning technologies, and AI algorithms for preemptive interventions. Long-lasting materials and device characteristics are essential to ensure patient comfort and reduce device malfunctions. Moreover, the integration of AI and machine learning technologies can help in predicting and preventing heart rate anomalies, ensuring optimal patient health. These advances can lead to cost savings and improved patient outcomes, making them a worthwhile investment for the healthcare industry.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This pesto sauces market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Foodservice Packaging 2.1 Glass bottles

2.2 PET

2.3 Cans

2.4 Pouches

2.5 Cartons Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 South America

3.4 APAC

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Retail- The global pesto sauces market is experiencing growth due to the rising popularity of Italian cuisine among consumers. This trend is driving sales of pesto sauces through various retail channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail channels offer consumers a wide range of options from different brands, making it convenient for them to make a purchase. Additionally, the increasing prominence of private label brands by supermarket and hypermarket chains is positively impacting the market. Online sales are also on the rise as consumers prefer the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes. Overall, the retail segment is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global pesto sauces market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The global pesto sauces market may seem unrelated to heart health, but the connection lies in the broader context of cardiac care. As the global population ages, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure and cardiac disorders, increases. Heart transplantation and the use of donor organs remain major medical issues, driving research and development in medical technology, materials science, robotics, and biotechnology. Cardiac care advances include artificial hearts, cardiac assist devices, and temporary treatments, all aimed at improving patient outcomes. The aging global population's growing need for cardiac care creates opportunities for the medical devices industry, including the pesto sauces market, which can contribute to maintaining a balanced diet for heart health.

Market Research Overview

The Pesto Sauces market may seem unrelated to the topic of heart failure and cardiac disorders, but let me create content related to both subjects in 100 words. Heart failure and cardiac disorders affect millions of patients globally. With the increasing global population and aging, the demand for cardiac care is on the rise. Heart transplantation and other permanent treatments are major medical issues for biventricular heart failure patients. Artificial hearts, ventricular assist devices, and mechanical heart implants are technological breakthroughs in cardiac care. Materials science, robotics, and biotechnology are driving innovation in producing biocompatible materials and minimally invasive procedures. Regulatory approvals, clinical evidence, and ethical considerations are crucial in the development and implementation of these advanced cardiac assist devices. Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, and heart disease, are significant global health concerns. The high cost of treatments, restricted accessibility, and ethical considerations are regulatory obstacles. Continuous flow technology and pulsatile flow technology are two types of mechanical hearts, with continuous flow technology being technologically innovative but complex. Patient comfort and long-lasting materials are essential considerations in the production of artificial heart valves and other cardiac devices. In conclusion, the cardiac care market is a complex and technologically innovative field, with a significant impact on the healthcare industry and patients' lives. The aging global population, lifestyle choices, and healthcare spending are major factors driving the demand for cardiac care. The regulatory environment, technological complexity, and ethical considerations present challenges in the development and implementation of cardiac assist devices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Packaging

Glass Bottles



PET



Cans



Pouches



Cartons

Geography

Europe



North America



South America



APAC



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio