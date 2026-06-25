Identify, quote, sign, and schedule services in as little as 3.5 minutes with a single native workflow

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of software and solutions that help mobile service companies thrive, today announced the launch of PestPac's fully integrated Door-to-Door (D2D) sales engine, designed to improve the field sales experience by moving beyond manual data entry and fragmented workflows. The solution helps business owners support sales activity, better manage their field sales teams, and provide a more modern sales experience, while offering homeowners a professional customer experience.

PestPac by WorkWave® Extends Field Capabilities with Door-to-Door Sales Integration

In high-intensity sales environments, seconds can be the difference between a closed deal and a missed opportunity. Many pest control companies experience a "toggle tax" from switching between disconnected sales apps, paper contracts, and back-office systems. PestPac's native D2D workflow is designed to reduce this friction, enabling representatives to identify, quote, sign, and schedule services in as little as 3.5 minutes. By staying focused on the customer rather than the technology, reps can better maintain the momentum needed to close deals efficiently.

As external pressures like rising labor and material costs threaten the bottom line, software efficiency has become the primary lever for protecting profit margins. The PestPac D2D workflow is designed to deliver immediate ROI by focusing on:

Sales Enablement and Experience: Support sales activity and enable sales reps with the best-in-class technology and insights they need to make every knock count, and succeed in the field. The native workflow improves the time-to-quote experience, allowing representatives to quickly identify, quote, sign, and schedule services, all from one single screen.

Support sales activity and enable sales reps with the best-in-class technology and insights they need to make every knock count, and succeed in the field. The native workflow improves the time-to-quote experience, allowing representatives to quickly identify, quote, sign, and schedule services, all from one single screen. System Consolidation: Support tech consolidation and reduced overhead. Because Sales Center is integrated directly into PestPac, rather than using a third-party app, it supports real-time data syncs that help reduce manual entry errors, save time, and lower overhead software costs.

Support tech consolidation and reduced overhead. Because Sales Center is integrated directly into PestPac, rather than using a third-party app, it supports real-time data syncs that help reduce manual entry errors, save time, and lower overhead software costs. Actionable Intelligence: Evaluate ROI and make proactive business decisions with access to dashboards. These insights help turn field data into strategic moves that can support margins and long-term business value.

"Our mission is to provide our customers with sophisticated tools to compete effectively in their local markets," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of WorkWave. "With our integrated D2D engine, we are providing actionable intelligence designed to help turn field data into decisive moves that support margins and long-term business value."

Whether a company runs high-volume summer programs or a specialized outside sales track, PestPac helps representatives arrive at the door prepared, turning every doorstep into a potential business opportunity.

For more information on PestPac and Door-to-Door, click here.

About WorkWave:

WorkWave is on a mission to deliver innovative software and fintech solutions to the dedicated service professionals who ensure the world remains safe, clean, and beautiful. Powering millions of services every year, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding rely on WorkWave's comprehensive SaaS solutions, including its core offerings PestPac®, RealGreen® & TEAM Software®, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

For more information, visit workwave.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Boyle

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SOURCE WorkWave