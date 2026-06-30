TEAM Software by WorkWave® Helps Deter Time Theft and Support Margin Protection With Biometrics

Using biometric verification and integrated workforce management tools, this mobile solution connects back-office teams with field staff and is designed to help deter "buddy punching" and reduce manual payroll errors for cleaning and security organizations.

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Software®, the industry-leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced WinTeam Mobile platform. Featuring biometric verification, this mobile extension of the WinTeam ERP is designed to give distributed workforces in the cleaning and security sectors greater operational visibility, support margin protection, and help customers manage compliance obligations.

In industries where labor often constitutes a significant portion of operational expenses, time theft and "buddy punching" can create meaningful payroll leakage. WinTeam's new Biometrics module is designed to help address these issues by using facial verification to help confirm that the person checking in on-site matches the enrolled worker profile.

For regions with stringent data privacy requirements, the platform also offers a punch photo capture feature. This feature can provide an additional visual record for time records and may serve as a more flexible alternative to biometric verification in jurisdictions where employers choose not to use full biometrics.

"The new WinTeam Mobile is the essential link between the back office and field staff," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of WorkWave. "With biometrics and flexible photo capture options, we are giving clients tools to help manage workforce compliance, reduce timekeeping risk, support margin protection, and provide stronger documentation of service activity."

The expanded WinTeam Mobile ecosystem addresses pain points at every organizational layer:

Owners & CFOs: Provides visibility into potential timekeeping issues through facial verification.

Provides visibility into potential timekeeping issues through facial verification. Operations Managers: Provides real-time workforce oversight and offline time-tracking capabilities.

Provides real-time workforce oversight and offline time-tracking capabilities. Compliance & HR Officers: Provides a flexible photo capture option for jurisdictions where employers choose not to use biometric tracking.

Provides a flexible photo capture option for jurisdictions where employers choose not to use biometric tracking. Payroll Administrators: Helps reduce manual logging with geofenced, automated data capture that can integrate with payroll workflows.

Helps reduce manual logging with geofenced, automated data capture that can integrate with payroll workflows. Field Employees: Offers a reliable "Tap and Go" tool designed to support accurate shift logs.

Existing WinTeam users can transition to the mobile platform or upgrade their current deployment starting today. Learn more here.

About WorkWave

WorkWave is on a mission to deliver innovative software and fintech solutions to the dedicated service professionals who keep communities safe, clean, and beautiful. Powering millions of services every year, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding use WorkWave'scomprehensive SaaS solutions, including PestPac®, RealGreen® and TEAM Software®, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

Media Contact:

Brittany Boyle, Group Director, Communications & Brand, [email protected]

SOURCE WorkWave