Vedder to spearhead talent strategy and global scaling as WorkWave enters next phase of growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of software and solutions that help mobile service companies thrive, announces the appointment of Melinda Vedder as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this critical leadership role, Vedder will oversee all aspects of WorkWave's human resources strategy, focusing on culture, employee experience, talent acquisition, and career development as the company continues to scale its market leadership.

WorkWave Names Melinda Vedder as Chief Human Resources Officer

Vedder joins WorkWave with over two decades of experience building people-first cultures and high-performing teams. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in the massive expansion of a high-growth technology organization, successfully scaling the business from 125 employees to over 3,000. During that period of rapid international growth, she managed a global workforce spanning 15 countries while maintaining industry-leading employee retention rates.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melinda to the WorkWave executive team," said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO at WorkWave. "Her track record in HR leadership and scaling organizations makes her the ideal fit for WorkWave's future growth trajectory. Melinda's expertise in fostering a culture of growth and excellence will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our greatest asset—our people."

At WorkWave, Vedder will be responsible for the foundational functions that support the organization's continued evolution. This includes refining the employee experience to ensure WorkWave remains a premier destination for top talent and implementing robust skill development programs to empower the company's global employee base.

"I am honored to join WorkWave at such a dynamic time in the company's journey," said Vedder. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation to create an environment where every employee can thrive, innovate, and contribute to our mission of empowering field service businesses worldwide."

Vedder holds a degree in Communications from Saint Louis University.

About WorkWave:

WorkWave is on a mission to deliver innovative software and fintech solutions to the dedicated service professionals who ensure the world remains safe, clean, and beautiful. Powering millions of services every year, leading companies in lawn care, pest control, commercial cleaning, and security guarding rely on WorkWave's comprehensive SaaS solutions, including its core offerings PestPac®, RealGreen® & TEAM Software®, to manage and grow their businesses. Backed by decades of experience, passionate teams, and an unwavering commitment to its customers, WorkWave's vision is to empower the world's mobile service workers to build a brighter future.

For more information, visit workwave.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Boyle

Director, Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkWave