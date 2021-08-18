PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing Clients Among the Fastest Growing Pest Control Companies on the PCT Top 100 List

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PestRoutes—a recognized leader in software technology for field service operators—is proud to announce that its clients on the Pest Control Technology (PCT) Magazine Top 100 list for 2020 experienced an average revenue growth rate of 43% over the reported period, far outpacing companies not using PestRoutes® software. Companies using both PestRoutes and their sister company, Lobster Marketing, saw a greater average revenue growth rate of 53%.

"Congratulations to everyone included on the PCT 100. Part of our mission is to provide innovative technology that allows field service companies to grow, and we are delighted to see PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing customers not only make this prestigious industry list but showcase exponential growth," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of PestRoutes. "The success of these businesses is clearly due to their ingenuity, hard work, and forward-thinking. We're proud to provide the technology needed to add efficiencies to their operations and sales and marketing solutions that help them continue to acquire new customers."

Considered to be a major milestone for growing pest control companies, the list is assembled annually by PCT Magazine, a long-standing industry publication that provides relevant news and information for pest management professionals. The 2020 list makers were based on reported revenue from 2019, and the 100 companies on the list earned combined revenues of $8,259,156,262 in 2019—an increase of $577 million over the previous year. This year's list includes 15 newcomers, including six PestRoutes customers who generated an average annual revenue growth rate of 74%. The average revenue growth rate for PCT Top 100 companies not using PestRoutes is 16%.



"We're confident that the hard work and dedication of our clients will lead to even more growth in the years to come, and we look forward to seeing more of them earn their place on the PCT Top 100," continued Chaney.

Visit pctonline.com/page/top-100-companies to view the complete list of recognized companies. To learn how your business can experience the growth seen by PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing customers, visit pestroutes.com/pct-top-100-2020.

