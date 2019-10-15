PestRoutes Software Now Supports California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PestRoutes, the fastest growing provider of software for pest control companies, today, from PestWorld 2019, announced their modern, mobile technology solution will support Wood-destroying Pests and Organisms (WDO) Inspection Reporting for California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control.

"The inclusion of WDO reporting for California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control into PestRoutes® software further solidifies our solution as the hub for managing all aspects of a successful pest control business," said Patrick McKittrick, chief executive officer of PestRoutes. "Competitive solutions available in the marketplace either fall short of meeting all needs and requirements for WDO in California or require businesses to maintain multiple software solutions. With PestRoutes software it's all available on one platform."

Pest control businesses operating in California must comply with strict regulations for wood-destroying organisms inspections and reporting. PestRoutes software has simplified the process for pest control operators by integrating a workflow specifically designed for California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control – the practice relating to the control of wood-destroying pests or organisms by the use of insecticides or structural repairs and corrections, excluding fumigation with poisonous or lethal gases.

According to Stratistics MRC, North America is projected to be the largest termite market, with considerable growth in the coming years. With greater demand comes a need for improved ways to manage compliance. PestRoutes is closing the gap in the industry by offering an integrated solution lifting the burden from pest control businesses to balance more than one software solution or generate incomplete reporting. With California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control available within PestRoutes software, users can quickly capture the required inspection details and generate the state regulated reporting within one software solution.

While PestRoutes is initially focusing on California termite inspection providers, the investment made in advancing the software has also paved the way for additional enhancements. Those include termite warranty and renewals, scanning and diagrams, as well as support for pest control companies operating in Arizona and other states where wood-destroying organisms and insect inspections are uniquely regulated.

If your business operates in California, and you're interested in learning more about the PestRoutes solution for California Branch 3 Structural Pest Control, please call 404-800-7378, or visit PestRoutes at booths 132-134 and 233 at PestWorld through Friday Oct. 18.

About PestRoutes

PestRoutes software and mobile applications power the business of pest control. Over 1,000 pest control companies rely on PestRoutes to automate all aspects of their operations making them more efficient from the office to the field all while helping to grow their business. PestRoutes business management software and integrated marketing services deliver the data-driven insights pest control companies need to grow quickly, scale smartly and serve customers relentlessly. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, PestRoutes is dedicated to delivering Cloud-based and mobile software solutions that create long-term value for pest control business owners and their families. For more information, please visit pestroutes.com.

