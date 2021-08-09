Pet Accessories Market to grow by USD 9.20 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

The pet accessories market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies an increase in the number of people owning pets as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by product (Pet toys and Others), end-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The advent of smart pet accessories is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the pet accessories market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pet accessories market covers the following areas:

Pet Accessories Market Sizing

Pet Accessories Market Forecast

Pet Accessories Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

