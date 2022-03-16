Pet Acoustics Rescue Initiative Releases Music Video to Inspire Animal Adoption

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of animal shelters across the globe share the goal of inspiring people to adopt. Approximately, 7.6 million companion animals enter shelters in the U.S. every year. Pet Acoustics, a global pet brand, has produced a motivational music video to support animal rescue organizations and inspire new adopters.

Rescue, Rescue by Pet Acoustics The Pet Acoustics Rescue Initiative Pet Tunes Canine

Animal shelter organizations can freely download the Rescue, Rescue music video to help fundraising as part of The Pet Acoustics Rescue Initiative 's national campaign to support adoption. The joy of adoption is the theme of the title song, Rescue, Rescue composed and sung by recording artist, William Johnson, founder of Beats By Make in collaboration with Pet Acoustics founder, Janet Marlow, who wrote the lyrics and video production. The video can be viewed and downloaded from the Pet Acoustics Youtube Channel .

Rescue, Rescue is the story of one person's search for a beloved companion to give them a forever home.

Then I brought you home, Every day you lift my soul

You're life is warm and safe, You make mine truly whole

You're no longer abandoned, Your safe from head to tail

Adopted from the shelter, You rescued me as well

"The sentiment of rescuing an animal begins with a burning desire that one's heart is called to do. I know so many stories of people who, once they decide to adopt, will search and search until they find their beloved companion, myself included. It's a journey of goodness and love. This is especially depicted by the Ukrainian people choosing to carry their pets in place of luggage has been completely heart tugging. We hope everyone shares this video to inspire pet rescue and adoption." Janet Marlow, Pet Acoustics .

Rescue, Rescue has also been released as a single on all streaming platforms, including, Spotify , Apple Music, TikTok, Pandora, Amazon, and iHeartRadio.

Since 2009, Pet Acoustics Inc. has helped thousands of pets worldwide to overcome behavioral and environmental stress. Their popular clinically proven products, Pet Tunes Canine and Pet Tunes Feline are used by pet parents, rescue shelters and veterinarians to calm pets. If people want to donate through The Pet Acoustics Rescue Initiative, they offer a special discount code to purchase and give Pet Tunes to help calm pets in rescue shelters. Learn more on the Pet Acoustics Blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Janet Marlow

[email protected]

petacoustics.com

+1-860-459-8000

P.O. Box 26

Washington Depot, CT 06794

SOURCE Pet Acoustics