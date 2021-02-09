Pet-Ag, Inc. Expands Milk Replacer Product Line

Scientifically formulated Goat's Milk Esbilac is made with whole goat's milk protein for puppies with sensitive digestive systems. It provides puppies with advanced nutrition that is easy-to-digest and closely matches mother's milk in protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Goat's Milk Esbilac is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids to assure proper nutrient absorption.

"Milk replacers are a necessity for caregivers with animals that are nursing, orphaned, abandoned, or that require nutritional supplementation," says Chuck Eissler, Pet-Ag's Strategic Trade Business Manager. "Saving little lives has been the commitment of Pet-Ag for more than 80 years, and it's our mission to bring to market nutritionally sound milk replacer products of the highest quality. The launch of GME Liquid is the latest example of our commitment."

Goat's Milk Esbilac Liquid is a commercially sterilized product which affords safer handling than products made with raw goat's milk:

Scientifically formulated and easy to digest to aid puppies and dogs with sensitive stomachs

Made with heat-processed natural whole goats milk powder to reduce or eliminate pathogens while maintaining nutritional value

Made with no artificial preservatives

Highly palatable supplement for adult dogs with inappetence, digestive distress, or in process of recovery

Offers complete and balanced macro- and micro-nutrients, and meets the AAFCO dog nutrient profiles for complete and balanced nutrition

For more information on Goat's Milk Esbilac Milk Replacer Liquid or other Pet-Ag products, visit www.petag.com.

About Pet-Ag, Inc.

Pet-Ag is a leading provider of quality pet products such as milk replacers, nutritional supplements plus retail and professional grooming products that are designed to enhance and enrich the lives of all animals, marketing such important brands as Zoologic®, KMR®, Esbilac®, GME®, Dyne®, Cat-Sip®, Fresh 'n Clean®, Prozyme®, and Bene-Bac® Plus. Pet-Ag's first product, Esbilac, a milk replacement powder, became the world's first commercially prepared, nutritionally balanced formula for puppies. Pet-Ag, Inc. is a 100 percent employee-owned company and proudly manufactures its products in Hampshire, IL and Yellville, AR.

