Pet Anxiety Surges Dramatically During COVID, According to Study by Green Element

New study shows alarming levels of pet anxiety and a dramatic increase in anxiety among dogs.

EUGENE, Ore., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Element, an artisanal CBD company, has published new original research detailing alarming levels of pet anxiety in the U.S. along with explosive growth in anxiety in dogs over the past two years during COVID. The data, available here , presents findings on causes and types of anxiety in cats and dogs and compares anxiety in dogs with data from a 2020 study of Finnish dogs.

Causes of pet anxiety

"We've all known the COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on our daily lives, but now it's clear our pets have been suffering over the same period, as well," said Doug McHart, CEO of Green Element. "National Pet month might be coming to a close at the end of May, but the summer months will be ushering in a host of new anxiety triggers and our pets need our support and attention more than ever."

According to Green Element research

Dog separation anxiety jumped well over 700% in only two years

Fear of strangers surged, outpacing a fear of loud noises to become the leading cause of anxiety in dogs after a 295% increase since 2020

Anxiety caused by other cats or dogs jumped significantly in dogs — from just 16.5% in 2020 to 43.52% in 2022

To read the complete report, including methodology and all data sets, visit: https://greenelementcbd.com/pages/pet-anxiety-2022 .

About Green Element: Green Element was started in partnership with family farms in Oregon's Willamette Valley to bring high-quality CBD to everyone who needs it.

