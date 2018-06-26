Pet Benefit Solutions Partners with Pets Best Pet Insurance

More than six thousand companies, including household names like Delta Airlines and Morgan Stanley, already offer Pet Benefit Solutions' Pet Assure plans to their employees. Once Pet Benefit Solutions receives regulatory approval to offer pet insurance, employees across the spectrum will have a plan that matches their needs.

"With Pet Assure and our other pet benefits," commented Rachel Ostreicher, VP at Pet Benefit Solutions, "we already have employee participation rates that are typically 3 - 5 times greater than other pet offerings. Pets Best consistently tops customer satisfaction ratings among pet insurance companies and we are looking forward to adding Pets Best for those employees that prefer a traditional insurance product. We are proud to have a pet plan for every pet owner."

Fortune Magazine says pet insurance is "the hottest employee benefit." Sixty-eight percent of employees own a pet and countless studies have shown that pet owners are happier, more active and less stressed. Companies understand how important pets are to the lives of their employees and are scrambling to provide pet coverage.

Pet Benefit Solutions is HR's single source for access to a host of affordable pet plans that are attractive to large and small companies.

-Pet Benefit Solutions' Pet Assure plan is a nationwide veterinary discount program designed to give employees instant savings on medical services at thousands of network veterinarians. This plan covers not only cats and dogs, but horses, ferrets, pigs and more. There are no exclusions, so all pets can be enrolled at an affordable price, even those with elderly pets or pets with pre-existing conditions.

-Pets Best' pet health insurance provides up to 90% reimbursement on both accidents and illnesses. Employees can add optional routine care coverage too. Pets Best can be used at any veterinarian.

To see all the Pet Benefit Solutions offerings, please visit www.petbenefits.com.

About Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC

Pets Best offers pet insurance for dogs and cats in every state and has paid over $175 million in claims to their customers. Customers rate Pets Best 9.6 out of 10 (TrustPilot) and they are recommended by veterinarians across the nation. Built upon a legacy of innovation, Pets Best focuses on putting customers first by offering unlimited accident and illness plans, wellness plans, a mobile app, a 24/7 Pet Helpline, and more. Pets Best offers pet insurance for multiple fortune 500 companies through leading partner connectivity and technology. Pets Best is a proud founding member of NAPHIA, an organization that has established high standards and transparency for the pet insurance industry. Visit www.petsbest.com for more information. Pet insurance offered and administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company (APIC). Please visit www.americanpetinsurance.com to review all available pet health insurance products underwritten by APIC. Each insurer has sole financial responsibility for its own products.

About Pet Benefit Solutions and Pet Assure

Since 1995, Pet Assure has been providing pet owners with affordable, high-quality veterinary care through its veterinary discount plan. The Pet Assure Veterinary Discount Plan is the largest in the U.S. and the only one in all 50 states. In 2018, Pet Assure formed Pet Benefit Solutions to reflect its commitment to offering a full suite of voluntary pet benefits to employees. The plans can be easily added to all HR software platforms, including ADP, Ultimate Software, Bswift and PlanSource. Pet Benefit Solutions products are recommended by consultants nationwide, including Mercer, Aon, Willis Towers Watson and Arthur J. Gallagher.

