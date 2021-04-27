Pet Benefits Solutions Introduces Wishbone Pet Insurance, Newest Addition to Its Suite of Pet-Related Benefits

Available only through employer groups, Wishbone Pet Insurance is a result of over 100 years of combined experience in pet wellness and employee benefits. Wishbone's easy-to-understand plans cover accidents, illnesses, and routine care. Employees will enjoy fast claim turnaround times and personable customer service. Unlike other carriers, Wishbone does not average pricing for all pets, but instead provides the best value plan for each pet at competitive group-only pricing.

Pet Benefit Solutions VP Rachel Ostreicher commented, "Our goal was to offer excellent pricing along with the best possible experience for employers, employees, and human resource departments. The implementation process for HR is simple, and the sign-up process for employees is highly-intuitive."

Employers offering Wishbone will discover a highly refined technology platform that supports and enhances their benefit administration processes. Pet Benefit Solutions account managers have an average of 10+ years in the industry, and each employer will be assigned a dedicated account manager to help them along with everything they need to implement Wishbone into their benefits package.

During the pandemic, pet parents have formed stronger bonds with their pets than ever before. But the investment required to take care of a pet is no small thing- and pet owners appreciate their employer's support to help them care for their pets.

"Employers want simplicity and value for their pet benefits, and Wishbone will deliver that experience. Ultimately, our goal is to bring employees and their pets the level of care they deserve," added Ostreicher.

About Pet Benefit Solutions

Pet Benefit Solutions is the nation's only employee benefit provider with a full suite of voluntary pet benefits for employees. Our offerings are recommended by consultants nationwide, including Mercer, Aon, Willis Towers Watson and Gallagher. Thousands of employers, ranging in size from 25 employees to Fortune 100 companies, offer plans from Pet Benefit Solutions to their millions of employees. More information is available at www.petbenefits.com.

About Wishbone Pet Insurance

Wishbone Pet Insurance plans are administered by Thorson Specialty Insurance, Inc., which has over 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. The program is managed by Odie Pet Insurance Marketing Inc.. Underwriters include PrimeOne Insurance Company, Clear Blue Insurance Company, and Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company. Learn more about Wishbone Pet Insurance by visiting www.wishboneinsurance.com.

