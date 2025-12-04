Pet Butler Recognized Among Top 100 Innovative Franchises of 2025

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Butler, a leading multi-service franchise in the booming pet industry, is proud to announce its selection as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2025. This prestigious recognition honors brands that are driving innovation, inspiring entrepreneurs, and making a meaningful impact in franchising.

"This recognition highlights our mission to enrich the lives of pets and their people while empowering franchise owners with the tools to build strong, sustainable businesses," said James Young, President of Pet Butler. "We're honored to be recognized once again as a brand that's leading the charge in making franchising more accessible, impactful, and rewarding."

Pet Butler's business model combines essential pet services such as pet waste removal, pet care, and pet shuttle services with powerful support including marketing, customer service, and a dedicated business consultant. With low startup costs, a recurring revenue structure, and complete national support, Pet Butler offers a scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs to achieve financial and lifestyle freedom.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine and FranServe, shared her perspective on the winners:

"2025 marks another powerhouse year for franchising! The industry continues to break barriers, empower entrepreneurs, and change lives in extraordinary ways. Brands that earn the Top 100 Game Changers designation have truly gone above and beyond—innovating, inspiring, and making a lasting impact. We are beyond excited to celebrate these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands leading the charge. Here's to continued success and to #ChangingLives—one franchise at a time!"

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a franchise opportunity owned by SpringGreen Enterprises, the parent company of SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services. The company operates more than 100 territories across the United States with over 40 franchise owners. Pet Butler gives pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue and strong support.

To learn more about Pet Butler's franchise opportunities, visit www.petbutlerfranchise.com or contact the Business Development Office at 844-777-8608 or [email protected].

SOURCE Pet Butler