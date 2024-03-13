Pet Care Market size is set to grow by USD 72.82 bn from 2023-2027, increasing pet ownership boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet care market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.82 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The global pet care market experiences steady growth, driven by pet humanization and increasing pet ownership.

Factors driving market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Care Market 2023-2027

With pets considered family members, consumer spending on household pet care categories continues to rise. Key pet care product segments include feeders, bowls, waterers, and pet accessories made from sustainable materials. Growth drivers include the little worlds of cats and dogs, with pet health issues and companion animal preventive care being significant concerns for pet-owning and pet-loving lives. The pet sector, as represented by the American Pet Products Association, reports a CAGR of 4-5% through 2025. Technology and internet purchases have also influenced the pet care industry, with COVID-19, shelter-in-place orders, and work-from-home advice leading to increased adoptions and fostering. Millennial and Generation Z consumers, in their adulthood, are embracing pet care as a lifestyle upgrade, while baby boomers continue to prioritize pet health. Neo Bites, a carbon-negative dog food company, and other eco-conscious brands are gaining revenue share. Cultural shifts towards responsible pet ownership and pet care industry advancements contribute to the market's expansion. Pet care categories cater to various pet types, with cats in single-person households and the dog segment experiencing significant growth in developed countries. CAGR for cat owners in this segment is projected at 3-4%. Pet furniture for flats, apartments, lawns, and porches further enhances the pet care experience.

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled ABP Food Group Ltd., Agrolimen SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, Champion Petfoods Holding Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The J.M Smucker Co., Unicharm Corp., and United Petfood Producers NV

Influencing Trends:

Segment Overview

Application Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Dogs



Cats



Others

Product Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Food



Accessories



Grooming

Region Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation by Product

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

