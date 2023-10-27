Pet Care Market size to grow by USD 72.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, the increasing pet ownership to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet care market is set to grow by USD 72.82 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing pet ownership. This is because of the fact that more people are choosing to keep pets for a variety of reasons recently. The demand for pet care goods and services rises along with the number of pet owners. Pets receive the same level of care and consideration as people as well as being treated as members of the family. To make sure that their pets are well taken care of, pet owners are willing to spend more on pet care goods and services. The market for pet care is estimated to continue to expand as a result of this trend, which is predicted to continue. Therefore, such factors have led to an increase in demand for pet care products and services, which is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Care Market 2023-2027

The pet care market covers the following areas:

Pet Care Market Sizing

Pet Care Market Forecast

Pet Care Market Analysis

The report on the pet care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Pet Care Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The growing popularity of customization in pet care products is an emerging trend in the pet care market growth.

Customers are drawn to the variety of pet care products that market competitors are developing and the majority of businesses allow customers to customize their pet care products.

The design, color, size, raw material, style, and shape can be changed, according to the needs of pet owners.

To meet the unique needs of each customer in the global market features like unique decorations and bedding, portability, personalized accessories, built-in storage space, food and drink holders, seating arrangements, type of raw materials, and other appealing features can be added.

Hence, such emerging trends fuel the market growth of pet care products during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The increasing competition for pet care products globally is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

The global market is extremely competitive with a large number of players that provide a diverse range of goods and services.

The development of e-commerce platforms has made it simpler for new players to enter the market and compete with established brands.

This is the main factor fueling increased competition in the global market. Businesses have to compete not only with local retailers but also with international players with significant resources and economies of scale as a result of the growth of online marketplaces.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the pet care market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Pet Care Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

This pet care market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (dogs, cats, and others), product (food, accessories, and grooming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the dog segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Dogs make up a significant portion of the global pet care market that is currently experiencing growth. Businesses cater to a variety of dog-related categories, which includes food, grooming, healthcare, and accessories. Moreover, dogs are thought to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, encourage activity, and enhance cardiovascular health and parents frequently keep dogs as pets to teach their children responsibility, the value of kindness, and the importance of sharing. Hence, the segment is expected to grow with an increase in demand for pet dogs in the global market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ABP Food Group Ltd.

Agrolimen SA

Aller Petfood Group AS

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Beaphar Beheer BV

Champion Petfoods Holding Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. heristo aktiengesellschaft

Mars Inc.

Monge and C Spa

Nestle SA

Pets Choice Ltd.

saturn petcare gmbh

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Tail Blazers

The J.M Smucker Co.

Unicharm Corp.

United Petfood Producers NV

Vendor Offerings

Aller Petfood Group AS - The company offers pet care under the brand Affinity Petcare.

The company offers pet care under the brand Affinity Petcare. Beaphar Beheer BV - The company offers pet care such as Paw Spray, Fly Guard, Fly Free, Anti Mange.

The company offers pet care such as Paw Spray, Fly Guard, Fly Free, Anti Mange. Champion Petfoods Holding Inc. - The company offers pet care under the brand Orijen, Acana.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 72.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABP Food Group Ltd., Agrolimen SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, Champion Petfoods Holding Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The J.M Smucker Co., Unicharm Corp., and United Petfood Producers NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Browse for Technavio's Consumer DIscretionary Market Reports

