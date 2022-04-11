Pet Care Market size to increase by USD 48.94 Bn | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

The global pet care market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Key vendors are competing in terms of factors like price, quality, brand, and variety. Some vendors are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market shares. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global pet care market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. as dominant players in the market. Although the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, and the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture will offer immense growth opportunities, growing awareness of pet allergies among people, increasing evidence of product recalls, and stringent regulatory challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pet Care Market is segmented as below:

Application

Dogs



Cats



Others

Product

Food



Accessories



Grooming

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

By application, the dog segment currently generates the highest revenue in the market. Similarly, by product, the food segment is creating maximum growth opportunities for vendors. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share of the market. Consumers in the region spend highly on premium and luxury goods for their pets. In addition, the rising demand for pet accessories and other pet care products from pet care centers, veterinary hospitals, and clinics and the increasing availability of pet care products are contributing to the growth of the pet care market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet care market report covers the following areas:

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pet care market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pet care market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet care market vendors

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 48.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

