Pet Care Market Size to Increase by USD 48.94 Mn|Technavio's Research Insights Highlight Shifting Preference toward Natural & Organic Pet Care Products as Key Driver

Vendor Insights

The global pet care market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the household composters market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 36% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for pet care during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products is notably driving the pet care market growth. Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pets' health due to pet humanization. This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products as consumers perceive these products to be of high quality, safe, and more nutritious. Market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors and cater to customers' requirements.

The increasing availability of counterfeit and low-quality products hinders the growth of the global pet care market. The availability of counterfeit products, including pet grooming products, furniture, and other accessories, is high in developing countries like China and India. Their price is lower than the original products. Well-established global competitors face high competition from these players. Therefore, the high competition from counterfeit players is a major price challenge for well-established manufacturers in the global pet care market.

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 48.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

