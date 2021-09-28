Pet Care Platform One Vet Acquires Veterinarians.Org

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet care platform One Vet has acquired Veterinarians.org in an effort to make accessing veterinary care easier, faster, and cheaper.

One Vet is a new breed of pet care - in person or online, customers can access affordable veterinary care 24/7. One Vet began with one simple goal: to make pet parenting easy and joyful. We are a team of compassionate veterinarians and caregivers committed to offering you and your pet the highest quality care possible. That means best outcomes, best experiences with the best doctors.

Our founders have decades of experience in clinical practice, building meaningful technology and creating businesses that change the way people think about doing things. Whether it's getting a quick answer to a question or conveniently visiting our care centers, One Vet is your one team, one solution, one amazing experience—always having your back and providing seamless and easy connections.

Veterinarians.org is an informational website to help pet parents find and utilize the best and most up-to-date health information for their pet. It is a free resource that anyone can use in addition to the One Vet platform.

"We are excited to bring Veterinarians.org into the Vet Team so we can continue our mission of making veterinary care cheaper and more accessible." - Erik Rivera, One Vet CEO.

For additional information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE One Vet

Related Links

http://www.onevet.ai

