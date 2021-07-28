Pet Companies Petralyte And Fuzzy Partner To Bring Awareness To Pet Hydration And Help Pet Parents Ensure The Best Healthcare For Their Dogs

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petralyte, a veterinarian-formulated electrolyte supplement specially created for dogs, today announced a new partnership with Fuzzy, a subscription-based pet health care company blending telehealth veterinary care with vet-curated products and offerings. Fuzzy's membership-based platform will offer Petralyte directly to members, and Fuzzy's in-house veterinarians will work with Petralyte's team to educate pet parents on pet hydration and health. For a limited time, Petralyte customers get a 7-day free trial to Fuzzy which includes a complimentary nutrition consultation with the Fuzzy Veterinary Support Team via chat or video. The partnership comes at a time when pet hydration awareness is crucial, as many pets struggle during the sweltering summer months.

"Pet electrolyte supplementation, along with adequate hydration, is one of the best methods for preventing heat exhaustion, stress, and strokes. Preemptively using electrolytes gives pet parents the chance to avoid costly ER bills to remedy these issues," notes Dr. Cherice Roth, Fuzzy's Chief Veterinary Officer. "By offering Petralyte to Fuzzy members, particularly those in areas impacted by record-breaking heat this season, we are empowering pet parents to take their pets' health outcomes into their own hands," she adds.

Dehydration is an extremely common issue among animals and can lead to serious health complications. Petralyte was created to combat this issue after Co-Founders Akash Appachi and Alexander Osbourne's pets experienced dehydration first-hand. After searching for a similar product with no luck they created Petralyte, an on-the-go electrolyte formula designed for pets and packed with important nutrients that address multiple health issues and benefits.

"As a dog owner it is sometimes difficult to find the right healthcare for your pet. Fuzzy not only educates users on how to best care for pets but also offers products that their veterinarians have fully tested and vetted themselves," says Petralyte Co-Founder Akash Appachi. "Hydration is vital in all pets, and we are excited to help owners further enhance their pets' health through Fuzzy," he adds.

Petralyte and Fuzzy are excited to work together to assist pet owners in protecting their pups with Petralyte's electrolyte products and Fuzzy's 24/7 access to a team of veterinary support that can educate pet parents on early warning signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion. With an extreme spike in dog adoptions, new pet parents need trusted resources to answer their urgent pet health questions, advice on important preventative and in-the-moment care decisions, and vet-recommended products personalized for their pets' wellbeing. Fuzzy's exceptional team of veterinarians test each and every product they recommend to members to offer a vet-curated selection of the best products on the market. Both Fuzzy and Petralyte are committed to empowering pet parents to be more consistent and proactive in managing their pets' health, ultimately decreasing the need for costly in-person emergency vet visits and preventable health issues that may occur later in life.

About Petralyte

Co-founded by Alex Osborne and Akash Appachi, Petralyte hopes to revolutionize and disrupt the pet industry. In 2020 they launched their first product, a veterinary-certified, easy to use electrolyte formula that maximizes hydration and provides multiple health benefits. Petralyte makes it easier for dogs to get the hydration they need with their three animal-favorite flavors: chicken, beef, and turkey. The formula is tailored for all dogs regardless of age, size, and energy level. In early 2021, Petralyte partnered with the LaBelle Foundation to support the animals they rescue and help give back to animals in need.

About Fuzzy

Fuzzy is your pet health partner. Launched in 2016, Fuzzy's mission is to confidently provide answers to your pet's well-being through empathy and reliability, ensuring every pet has a happy and healthy life. Fuzzy offers essential services digitally via website and a user-friendly mobile app, offering 24/7 Live Vet Chat support, virtual vet consultations, behavioral training, and on-demand answers from a team of licensed, on-staff pet health experts.

GET SOCIAL

Instagram: @petralyte @yourfuzzy

Facebook: @petralyte @yourfuzzy

Twitter: @petralyte @fuzzypethealth

Press Contacts

Sabrina Levine Communications

Sabrina Levine, [email protected], (917) 769-4434

Kayla Riley, [email protected], (914) 329-0406

Emma Pendrill, [email protected], (914) 255-1939

Brayson PR

Caroline Brayson, [email protected]

SOURCE Petralyte