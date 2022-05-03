Pet Connect Business® Continues to Lead Pet Services Digital Management with the Launch of the Pet Connect Business Hub 2.0

Pet Connect Business® is the world's first digital management system offering pet service providers highly customized, branded digital experiences. And their digital suite just got sweeter!

CLARKSVILLE, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Connect Business, the global leader of digital management services for pet service providers, announces the launch of several new application features that continue to bridge the communication gap between pet service providers and pet parents.

Pet Connect Business makes it simple for pet service providers to implement and manage branded mobile apps, websites, online service requests, client marketing, and more, while enabling pet service businesses to seamlessly connect with clients—without coding or developer involvement. With the launch of the Pet Connect Business Hub 2.0, pet service providers have more customization features at their fingertips:

Mobile integration with payment processing platforms. Integrations with Square® and Stripe® to accommodate mobile payments.

Mobile video sharing. Customers can get service updates via push notification videos without having to place a phone call or email.

Personalized client experiences. Businesses can provide unique experiences per client within a universally shared mobile app.

Online form builder. Clients can complete and sign customized forms directly from their phone.

The new features of the Pet Connect Business Hub 2.0 join an existing suite of digital solutions for pet business owners. Pet service providers can continue to expect mirrored updates between their branded website and mobile apps, streamlined communication tools with customers, and a client-facing interface that can be customized without hassle.

"The focus for the original release of Pet Connect Business was to streamline how pet service providers managed their digital solutions," says Hector Ocasio, CEO of Pet Connect Business. "Feedback from the market shows we have accomplished that goal. With the launch of Pet Connect Business 2.0, we now focus on helping our business customers further personalize their service experiences for each of their clients."

About Pet Connect Business®

Pet Connect Business is the world's first digital management system for pet service providers. Pet Connect Business makes it simple and affordable for single and enterprise pet service providers to implement and manage branded mobile apps, websites, online bookings, client marketing, and more without any coding, no developer involvement, and without any technical experience required.

Visit www.petconnectbusiness.com to learn more.

