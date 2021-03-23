Pet Connect Launches New Client Engagement Platform for Pet Service Providers

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Connect, a developer of technology solutions for pet service providers, announces the launch of Pet Connect Business. Pet Connect Business is a client engagement software platform that easily allows pet service providers to interact with clients and share real-time content through branded websites and mobile apps.

"We developed Pet Connect to bridge the communication gap between service providers and pet parents, said Hector Ocasio, Founder and CEO of Pet Connect. "By simplifying the digital experience, we enable service providers to drive greater retention without sacrificing time with their clients. This leads to better care and longer, healthier lives for our pets."

With more and more Millennials and Gen Z becoming pet parents, customer service expectations have changed as they look for instant information through digital engagements. However, due to the complexities of working with expensive mobile and web developers, most service providers don't offer a branded mobile app and many don't even have a current website.

Powered by a centralized web-based Business Hub, the product suite includes a branded website and mobile app specifically designed for pet service providers (e.g. groomers, boarders, veterinarians, etc.), along with a business listing in the Pet Connect Marketplace.

About Pet Connect

Pet Connect Business is a client engagement platform that easily allows pet service providers like veterinarians, groomers and boarding kennels to interact with clients and share real-time content through branded websites and mobile apps. Solutions are available nationally from a single location provider to one with many locations and different brands. Visit www.petconnectbusiness.com to learn more.

Pet Connect Contact:

Hector Ocasio

CEO

240-424-8055

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Connect

Related Links

https://petconnectbusiness.com

