PET® Dairy is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned PET Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to local high school athletic departments in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., Charleston and Columbia, S.C. and Richmond and Norfolk, Va.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give PET Dairy shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide, while also supporting their hometown athletes.

PET Dairy will award 21 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Columbia, Richmond and Norfolk. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy PET Dairy milk, available locally at Walmart, Harris Teeter, Publix and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance for high schools to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting these communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Paul Nero, general manager at PET Dairy. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At PET Dairy, it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

PET Dairy shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy PET Dairy milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/PETdairy

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/PETdairy to find specific local retailers that sell PET Dairy milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @petdairybrand with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/PETdairy and find full rules HERE.

About PET® Dairy

As one of the original brands of evaporated milk, PET Dairy has helped people turn ordinary recipes into family favorites since 1885. Today the PET Dairy brand also includes a broad portfolio of fresh dairy products. Bringing fresh, high quality dairy to families like yours is our farmers' purpose and passion. In May 2020, PET Dairy became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative that is owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit petdairy.com.

PET is a trademark of Eagle Family Foods Group, LLC, used by DFA Dairy Brands IP, LLC, under license.

