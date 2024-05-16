Pet Daycare And Lodging Market size is set to grow by USD 10.18 bn from 2023-2027, growing popularity of various pet daycare and lodging services to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet daycare and lodging market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.18 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Daycare and Lodging Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Service (Dog daycare and lodging, Combined daycare and lodging, and Cat daycare and lodging), Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Barkefellers, Barkley Ventures Franchising LLC, Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Camp Run A Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources, Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Doggy Daycare and Spa, Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, Paws Pet Resorts, Pawsitively Heaven Pet Resort Inc., Pawspace, Pet Station Group, PetSmart Inc., Puss n Boots Boarding Cattery Pty Ltd., Social Pet, The Dog Stop, Urban Tails Pet Resort, and PetBacker

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pet daycare and lodging market prioritizes pet safety and professionalism, with the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC) leading the way. Providers can earn CPACP, CPACM, or CPACO certifications based on experience and responsibility levels, ensuring expertise in animal care. Key features include play and socialization, cozy spaces, climbing structures, interactive toys, overnight and extended stays, and various segments catering to different budgets and needs. State-of-the-art facilities, certified staff, online booking services, and physical locations offer convenience for pet owners. Services may include group play sessions, poolside daycare, and accommodations for various species like Labrador Retrievers, Smilin Dogs, and others, reflecting the growing trend of pet humanization and adoption.

Market Challenges

Despite the advancements in pet daycare and lodging services, offering healthy environments and specialized care, some pet owners remain apprehensive. Concerns over pet anxiety and safety risks, such as exposure to ingestible items, electric wires, and lack of trained staff, hinder market growth. Additionally, pets may carry harmful bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni and diseases due to pollution. However, pet daycare and lodging services provide clean water, meals, playtime, bedding, and medical care. They offer group play sessions, poolside daycare, pet sitting, grooming, training, exercise programs, and behavioral problem solutions. With changing lifestyles and longer working hours, reliable lodging options are essential for pet owners, including group interactions, dog-specific facilities, pet resorts, and luxury amenities.

Segment Overview

This pet daycare and lodging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Dog daycare and lodging

1.2 Combined daycare and lodging

1.3 Cat daycare and lodging Type 2.1 Dog

2.2 Cat

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Dog daycare and lodging- The pet daycare and lodging market segment caters to the growing number of pet owners, particularly those with dogs, who prioritize animal welfare and reliable lodging options due to changing lifestyles and longer working hours. This market offers various services, including socialization, play areas, and premium services for furry companions. Large and small breed dogs are accommodated in dog-specific lodging facilities, which feature cozy spaces, climbing structures, and interactive toys. These centers offer group interactions, ensuring proper feeding, play, and socialization. Online booking services, websites, and social media platforms facilitate convenient reservations. Enhanced services, such as webcams, luxury amenities, and certified staff, cater to the premium segment. The mass segment benefits from state-of-the-art facilities and physical booking services. Brands like Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc. And Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, along with pet resorts and kennels, provide a range of offerings for various breeds, including the Labrador Retriever. This market caters to generations like Gen Z and Millennials, who value their furry companions as family members. Rover, a popular pet-sitting platform, also offers extended stay options for pets.

Research Analysis

The pet daycare and lodging market cater to the growing trend of pet humanization among pet owners. This market provides specialized services for various pets, including dogs, birds, fish, cats, and furry companions. Pet adoption has seen a surge in recent years, leading to an increased demand for reliable pet care solutions. Pet daycare and lodging facilities offer clean water, nutritious meals, playtime, and comfortable bedding for pets. Staff members ensure that each pet receives individual attention and socialization, making it a home away from home for our beloved family members. Travel and tourism have also influenced the pet daycare and lodging industry, with online booking platforms and mobile apps making it easier than ever to arrange pet care while on the go. Specialized diets and exercise programs are available for large and small breed dogs, ensuring optimal health and well-being. Animal welfare is a top priority for these facilities, with webcams allowing pet owners to monitor their pets' activities and ensure their comfort. Millennials, in particular, are driving the demand for pet daycare and lodging services, as they prioritize their pets as valued family members.

Market Research Overview

The Pet Daycare and Lodging market cater to pet owners who require temporary care and accommodation for their pets. This industry offers various services such as pet boarding, daycare, training, grooming, and feeding. Pet owners look for facilities that prioritize the health and safety of their pets, providing a comfortable and stimulating environment. The use of technology and innovative solutions, like webcams and mobile apps, allows pet owners to monitor their pets remotely. The market also focuses on providing personalized care, ensuring each pet receives individual attention. Additionally, eco-friendly practices and sustainable offerings are becoming increasingly popular in this sector. Overall, the Pet Daycare and Lodging market aims to provide peace of mind for pet owners while ensuring their pets receive the best possible care.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Dog Daycare And Lodging



Combined Daycare And Lodging



Cat Daycare And Lodging

Type

Dog



Cat



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

