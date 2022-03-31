Pet Daycare and Lodging Market Size to Grow by USD 8.24 billion | Technavio

Market Driver

The growing pet humanization culture, especially in North America and Europe, has increased the demand for pet daycare and lodging services. The market competitors consider such factors while establishing pet daycare and lodging areas and buying pet care products to differentiate themselves in the market and cater to customers' specific requirements. Some of the pet daycare and lodging services include daycare, boarding, training, walking, playing, and grooming. Such services are provided for different durations, such as overnight, weekly, or monthly. Many companies are offering specific pet services as per the specific requirements of customers, such as private pet suites based on the pets' size and pet sitters in cageless stay-n-play. Pet owners can choose from a range of attractive pet services based on their needs. This is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global pet daycare and lodging market during the forecast period.

Market Segment Highlights

By type, the market has been segmented into dog daycare and lodging, combined daycare and lodging, and cat daycare and lodging.

The dog daycare and lodging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of dogs, which are the most commonly owned pets, helps in the growth of the dog daycare and lodging segment.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. 36% of the growth will originate from North America .

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in , , APAC, , and MEA. The high affordability limit and the availability of full-time and experienced service providers who offer security and safety to pets will drive the pet daycare and lodging market growth in North America during the forecast period.

will drive the pet daycare and lodging market growth in during the forecast period. The US, the UK, and China are the key countries for the pet daycare and lodging market in North America .

Notes:

The pet daycare and lodging market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Preppy Pet Franchises Inc., and Urban Tails Pet Resort.

Pet Daycare And Lodging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Preppy Pet Franchises Inc., and Urban Tails Pet Resort Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Dog daycare and lodging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Combined daycare and lodging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cat daycare and lodging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 impact on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Best Friends Pet Care Inc.

Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc.

Country Comfort Kennels

Country Paws Boarding Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises LLC

Paradise 4 Paws LLC

PetBacker

PetSmart Inc.

Preppy Pet Franchises Inc.

Urban Tails Pet Resort

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

