Pet Daycare and Lodging Market Size to Grow by USD 8.24 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the pet daycare and lodging market is the popularity of pet daycare and lodging services, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 8.24 bn from 2019 to 2024.
Market Driver
The growing pet humanization culture, especially in North America and Europe, has increased the demand for pet daycare and lodging services. The market competitors consider such factors while establishing pet daycare and lodging areas and buying pet care products to differentiate themselves in the market and cater to customers' specific requirements. Some of the pet daycare and lodging services include daycare, boarding, training, walking, playing, and grooming. Such services are provided for different durations, such as overnight, weekly, or monthly. Many companies are offering specific pet services as per the specific requirements of customers, such as private pet suites based on the pets' size and pet sitters in cageless stay-n-play. Pet owners can choose from a range of attractive pet services based on their needs. This is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global pet daycare and lodging market during the forecast period.
Market Segment Highlights
- By type, the market has been segmented into dog daycare and lodging, combined daycare and lodging, and cat daycare and lodging.
- The dog daycare and lodging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The high adoption of dogs, which are the most commonly owned pets, helps in the growth of the dog daycare and lodging segment.
Regional Analysis
- By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- 36% of the growth will originate from North America.
- Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- The high affordability limit and the availability of full-time and experienced service providers who offer security and safety to pets will drive the pet daycare and lodging market growth in North America during the forecast period.
- The US, the UK, and China are the key countries for the pet daycare and lodging market in North America.
Notes:
- The pet daycare and lodging market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Preppy Pet Franchises Inc., and Urban Tails Pet Resort.
|
Pet Daycare And Lodging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 8.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Best Friends Pet Care Inc., Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc., Country Comfort Kennels, Country Paws Boarding Inc., Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Paradise 4 Paws LLC, PetBacker, PetSmart Inc., Preppy Pet Franchises Inc., and Urban Tails Pet Resort
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
