Pet Dietary Supplements Market: North America to account for 32% market share

Intense competition among vendors, along with rapid technological changes, poses significant challenges to vendor operations. To withstand market competition, the existing vendors ought to focus on product differentiation strategies.

The report identifies Ark Naturals, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, FoodScience LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC., NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, PetHonesty LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., Zesty Paws, and Zoetis Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising pet ownership will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from the functional and fortified pet food category will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global pet dietary supplements market is segmented as below:

Animal Type

Dogs



Cats



Others

Based on the animal type, the market growth in the dogs segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs are key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Application

Joint-health



Skin and Coat



Gastrointestinal Tract



Liver and Kidney



Others

The joint-health segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for pet dietary supplements for aging pets.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America is the key market and is expected to occupy 32% of the global market share during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growing interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US and Canada. Growing concerns regarding pets' muscle health, digestion, and cognitive health are also playing an instrumental role in accelerating the demand for pet dietary supplements in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:

Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pet Dietary Supplements Market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pet dietary supplements market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet dietary supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet dietary supplements market vendors

Pet Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 858.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ark Naturals, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, FoodScience LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC., NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, PetHonesty LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., Zesty Paws, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Joint-health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Joint-health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Joint-health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Joint-health - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Joint-health - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Skin and coat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Skin and coat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Skin and coat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Skin and coat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Skin and coat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Gastrointestinal tract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Gastrointestinal tract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Gastrointestinal tract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Gastrointestinal tract - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Gastrointestinal tract - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Liver and kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Liver and kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Liver and kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Liver and kidney - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Liver and kidney - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Ark Naturals

Exhibit 123: Ark Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ark Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Ark Naturals - Key offerings

11.4 Beaphar Beheer BV

Exhibit 126: Beaphar Beheer BV - Overview



Exhibit 127: Beaphar Beheer BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Beaphar Beheer BV - Key offerings

11.5 FoodScience LLC

Exhibit 129: FoodScience LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: FoodScience LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: FoodScience LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Nestle SA

Exhibit 132: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.7 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 137: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 140: Nutramax Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nutramax Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Nutramax Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 PetHonesty LLC

Exhibit 143: PetHonesty LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: PetHonesty LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: PetHonesty LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Virbac Group

Exhibit 146: Virbac Group - Overview



Exhibit 147: Virbac Group - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Virbac Group - Key news



Exhibit 149: Virbac Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Virbac Group - Segment focus

11.11 Zesty Paws

Exhibit 151: Zesty Paws - Overview



Exhibit 152: Zesty Paws - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Zesty Paws - Key offerings

11.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 154: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

