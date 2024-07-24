Pet Dietary Supplements Market size is set to grow by USD 999.4 million from 2024-2028, Rising pet adoption globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet dietary supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 999.4 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.09% during the forecast period. Rising pet adoption globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of omnichannel retailing. However, competition from functional and fortified pet food category poses a challenge. Key market players include Ark Naturals Co., AVIBO FEED ADDITIVES, Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FoodScience LLC, Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, Pet Honesty, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Zoetis Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pet dietary supplements market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product (Joint-health, Skin and coat, Gastrointestinal tract, Liver and kidney, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ark Naturals Co., AVIBO FEED ADDITIVES, Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FoodScience LLC, Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, Pet Honesty, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Zoetis Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Players in the global pet dietary supplements market are capitalizing on the opportunities presented by omnichannel retailing to boost product visibility. Through a combination of retail stores and online stores, companies are reaching out to a wider customer base. E-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, are particularly popular, with sales seeing significant growth. Brands are focusing on enhancing customer engagement by analyzing buying trends and personalizing online shopping experiences. Omnichannel retailing is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The pet supplements market is thriving, with major vendors offering a wide range of products for pets. Allergen-free supplements are gaining popularity among pet owners, ensuring affordable options for all. Pet supplements come in various forms, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, enzymes, joint supplements, cartilage, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics & prebiotics, proteins & peptides, and more. Branding plays a crucial role in attracting pet owners, focusing on pet nutrition, emotional well-being, and millennial households' increasing pet health needs. Veterinary care and lifespan extension are significant drivers for pet supplements. Age-related illnesses, calcium, B vitamins, L-carnitine, taurine, and other essential nutrients are commonly addressed through these supplements. Dogs and cats, along with other animals, benefit from these supplements in pill, powder, liquid, treat, or functional ingredient forms. Natural ingredients, such as turmeric, hemp-derived CBD, and adaptogens, are increasingly popular in private label brands. Pet humanization and the growing pet population continue to fuel the market's growth. Overall, pet supplements cater to a diverse range of dietary needs, ensuring pets live healthier, happier lives.

Market Challenges

The pet food industry is witnessing a notable trend towards functional and fortified pet food products. In markets like Germany , pet owners prioritize the avoidance of highly processed foods and excess calories for their pets. Consequently, there is a growing preference for functional and fortified pet foods, treats, and snacks. This shift in consumer behavior poses a challenge to the pet dietary supplements market, as many pet owners believe that these functional and fortified pet food categories cater adequately to their pets' nutritional needs. As a result, several pet food manufacturers are launching low, no, or reduced formulation pet foods with functional claims to meet this demand. The popularity of these categories is anticipated to impact the growth of the global pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

, pet owners prioritize the avoidance of highly processed foods and excess calories for their pets. Consequently, there is a growing preference for functional and fortified pet foods, treats, and snacks. This shift in consumer behavior poses a challenge to the pet dietary supplements market, as many pet owners believe that these functional and fortified pet food categories cater adequately to their pets' nutritional needs. As a result, several pet food manufacturers are launching low, no, or reduced formulation pet foods with functional claims to meet this demand. The popularity of these categories is anticipated to impact the growth of the global pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period. The pet dietary supplements market faces several challenges. Chewables, multivitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, proteins, peptides, glucosamine, hip and joint, digestive health, calming/stress/anxiety, weight management, and various other supplements are popular categories. Horses and birds are significant consumer groups. Pet food companies like Mars, Pedigree, and Mars Petcare dominate the market. Challenges include catering to diverse needs, such as arthritis, Canine Parvovirus, Distemper, diabetes mellitus, and FLUTD. Online shopping is a growing trend. Supplements like hemp oil, cannabis, anti-stress, and anti-anxiety supplements are gaining popularity. Brands like Zoetis and Elanco offer veterinary wet diets. Companies like NOW Foods and Virbac provide powder forms. Amino acids, vitamin E, vitamin C, L-Carnitine, and Coenzyme Q-10 are common ingredients. The market is vast and diverse, requiring innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of various pets.

Segment Overview

This pet dietary supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Dogs

1.2 Cats

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Joint-health

2.2 Skin and coat

2.3 Gastrointestinal tract

2.4 Liver and kidney

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Dogs- The pet dietary supplements market is growing due to increasing pet ownership and awareness about their health. These supplements provide essential nutrients to pets, especially those with specific health needs. Manufacturers offer various forms like tablets, chews, powders, and liquids. Retailers stock these supplements, catering to pets of different sizes and breeds. Consumers prioritize brands that use natural ingredients and offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The market's future looks promising, driven by continuous innovation and demand for improved pet health.

The global Pet Food Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising pet ownership and increasing awareness of pet health. In the US, the Fresh Pet Food Market is expanding as pet owners seek natural and nutritious options for their pets. The Organic Pet Food Market is also gaining momentum globally, with consumers prioritizing organic ingredients and sustainability. Together, these trends highlight a shift towards premium, health-focused pet food products, reflecting a broader commitment to pet wellness and environmental responsibility.

Research Analysis

The pet dietary supplements market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of dogs, cats, and other animals. These supplements come in various forms, including pills, powders, and liquids, as well as treats and chews. With the growing trend of pet humanization, the market for pet supplements has seen significant growth. The increasing pet population and the rising prevalence of health issues such as arthritis, anxiety, stress, Canine Parvovirus, Distemper, Diabetes mellitus, and various other conditions have fueled the demand for supplements. Pet owners are turning to natural remedies like vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, enzymes, joint supplements, and cartilage to improve their pets' health. Hemp oil and cannabis-based supplements have also gained popularity for their potential therapeutic benefits. Online shopping offers affordable options for pet owners, making it easier to access these supplements.

Market Research Overview

The pet dietary supplements market is a rapidly growing industry, catering to the increasing pet humanization trend and the expanding pet population. This market includes various forms such as pills, powders, liquids, treats, and chewables for dogs, cats, horses, birds, and other animals. Natural ingredients like turmeric, hemp-derived CBD, adaptogens, and functional ingredients are popular choices. Major vendors offer private label brands, multivitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, proteins, peptides, glucosamine, and hip and joint supplements. Supplements are available for specific health concerns such as digestive health, calming/stress/anxiety, weight management, arthritis, and various diseases like Canine parvovirus, Distemper, and Diabetes mellitus. Online shopping and affordable products are making pet supplements accessible to a wider audience. Brands focus on branding, catering to pet owners' emotional well-being, and addressing the health needs of millennial households. Some common ingredients include fish oil, biotin, amino acids, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, L-Carnitine, Coenzyme Q-10, and Zoetis, Elanco, Mars, Pedigree Multivitamins, Virbac, and Greenies are major vendors. Veterinary wet diets, FLUTD, and allergy and sensitivity are other areas of focus. Allergen-free supplements and affordable products are also available.

