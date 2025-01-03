Pet Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 1.26 billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by End-user, Product, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet dietary supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.1% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2025-2029

End-user 1.1 Dogs

1.2 Cats

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Joint-health

2.2 Skin and coat

2.3 Gastrointestinal tract

2.4 Liver and kidney

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

Analyst Review

The pet dietary supplements market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of dogs, cats, and other animals. These supplements come in various forms, including pills, powders, and liquids, as well as treats and chews. With the increasing trend of pet humanization, the market for pet supplements has seen significant growth. The global pet population continues to rise, driving demand for these products. Pet supplements cater to various health concerns, such as anti-stress and anxiety, arthritis, and specific conditions like Canine Parvovirus, Distemper, and Diabetes mellitus. Hemp oil and cannabis-derived products have also gained popularity for their potential health benefits. Online shopping offers affordable options for pet owners, making these supplements accessible to a wider audience. The market includes vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, enzymes, joint supplements, and cartilage, among others.

Market Overview

The pet dietary supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing humanization of pets and the expanding pet population. This market includes a variety of products such as pills, powders, and liquids for dogs, cats, horses, birds, and other animals. Natural ingredients like turmeric, hemp-derived CBD, adaptogens, and functional ingredients are popular choices. Private label brands offer affordable options, while major vendors like Zoetis, Elanco, and Mars Petcare dominate the market. Supplements come in various forms, including chewables, multivitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, proteins, peptides, glucosamine, and hip and joint supplements. Pet health needs in areas such as digestive health, calming/stress/anxiety, weight management, arthritis, and allergies are addressed through these supplements. Online shopping and veterinary wet diets cater to the convenience of pet owners, while brands focus on emotional well-being and millennial households. Major vendors offer allergen-free supplements and affordable products to cater to diverse pet health needs. Pet food and supplements like fish oil, biotin, amino acids, vitamin E, vitamin C, L-Carnitine, and Coenzyme Q-10 are essential components of a balanced pet diet. The market includes a wide range of supplements for specific health conditions like Canine parvovirus, Distemper, Diabetes mellitus, FLUTD, and allergies. Hemp oil and cannabis-derived supplements are gaining popularity for their potential health benefits. Brands offer a variety of forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and treats, to cater to pet owners' preferences.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

