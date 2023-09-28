Pet Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 914.46 million during 2022-2027, Rising pet adoption globally to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet dietary supplements market size is expected to grow by USD 914.46 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of about 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product (Joint-health, Skin and coat, Gastrointestinal tract, Liver and kidney, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising pet adoption globally is driving the pet dietary supplements market. According to most pet owners, pets have a positive impact on their lives. Around 90% of dog owners believe that their dogs make a great contribution to their physical and mental health and according to the National Pet Ownership Survey of the American Pet Products Association (APPA) 2020-2021, more than 67% of US households, or 84.9 million households, own at least one pet in their home. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the pet dietary supplements market: Ark Naturals Co., AVIBO FEED ADDITIVES, Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FoodScience LLC, Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, Pet Honesty, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Zoetis Inc.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.45% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing the use of healthy ingredients in pet dietary supplements is an emerging pet dietary supplements market trend.

is an emerging pet dietary supplements market trend. The major USP for packaged foods in mature markets such as North America and Western Europe are healthy ingredients.

and are healthy ingredients. This is because consumers know about the effects of the food they eat and thus, pet owners are looking for ways to properly label products, and read and analyze nutrition facts for healthier ingredients before purchasing.

To cater to this specific consumption behavior of pet owners, market players introduce health-promoting ingredients that ensure balanced nutrition and the overall health of the pets.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

Challenge

Concerns regarding potential risks associated with pet dietary supplements challenge the growth of the pet dietary supplements market.

challenge the growth of the pet dietary supplements market. There is an increase in the use of certain pet food supplements which has raised some concerns. Such issues relate to the general methods used to determine the safety of pet food supplements.

A safe production of veterinary dietary supplements has no strict regulations and thus, certification of the safety of supplements to animal feed on the market requires clearly and precisely defined rules.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dogs become familiar with human behavior and emotions and can understand words and interpret voices, gestures, and body language thus are the most popular and commonly owned pets. They have an average lifespan of 10 to 12 years and often experience health problems as they age. As they age, veterinarians often prescribe dog food supplements for pet owners. This paired with dogs being the most common pets fuels the growth of the dog segment of the pet dietary supplements market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample

Pet Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 914.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ark Naturals Co., AVIBO FEED ADDITIVES, Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Inc., FoodScience LLC, Health and Happiness International Holdings Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, Pet Honesty, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

