Pet DNA Testing Market to Reach $960.7 Million, Globally, by 2034 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Pet DNA testing is increasingly utilized in veterinary clinics, research settings, and home environments due to its ability to provide insights into an animal's breed composition, genetic health risks, traits, and ancestry. These tests are specifically designed for companion animals, particularly dogs and cats, offering pet owners and veterinarians valuable information for preventive care, breed-specific nutrition, and behavior management. Applications include at-home testing, clinical diagnostics, breed authentication, and wellness planning. With the rising trend of pet humanization, growing demand for personalized pet care, and advancements in genetic testing technologies, the pet DNA testing market is gaining momentum globally across preventive healthcare, pet wellness, and companion animal research sectors.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pet DNA Testing Market by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Sample Type (Saliva, Blood, and Others), Test Type (Breed Profiles, Genetic Diseases, and Others), and End User (Breeders, Pet Owners, and Veterinarians): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the pet DNA testing market was valued at $394.1 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $960.7 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

The pet DNA testing market encompasses genetic testing kits and services designed to analyze the DNA of companion animals primarily dogs and cats for insights into breed composition, hereditary traits, and potential health risks. These tests utilize saliva or blood samples to decode the animal's genetic makeup, offering valuable information that supports personalized pet care, breed validation, and preventive veterinary treatment. Pet DNA testing is increasingly used by pet owners, breeders, and veterinarians across home, clinical, and research settings. The market has gained global momentum due to the rising trend of pet humanization, growing pet adoption rates, and increasing awareness of genomics in animal health. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), pet ownership in the U.S. reached over 66% of households in 2023, reflecting a robust consumer base for personalized pet services.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of breed-specific conditions and the demand for tailored nutrition and training have reinforced the need for genetic insights. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models and digital platforms have made test kits more accessible and user-friendly, contributing to the market's expansion. Manufacturers are also enhancing test accuracy, reporting interfaces, and panel diversity covering ancestry, allergies, and behavioral traits. Regulatory attention in regions like North America and Europe is promoting responsible marketing and data privacy compliance in genetic testing services. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer untapped potential due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing awareness of pet wellness. Overall, the pet DNA testing market continues to evolve rapidly, supported by technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and the broader shift toward precision and preventive care in veterinary medicine.

Report Overview:

The pet DNA testing market is segmented into animal type, sample type, test type, end user, and region. On the basis of animal type, it is bifurcated into dogs, cats and others. On the basis of sample type, the market is segregated into manual saliva, blood, and others. On the basis of test type, the market is categorized into breed profile, genetic disease, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into breeders, pet owners, and veterinarians. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of animal type, the dogs segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the cats segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of sample type, the saliva segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of test type, the breed profile segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the genetic disease segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the breeders segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, the pet owners segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $394.1 million Market Size in 2034 $960.7 million CAGR 9.3 % No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments Covered Animal Type, Sample Type, Test Type, End user, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Surge in ownership of companion animals Rise in animal health expenditure Increase in Adoption of Pet DNA Testing for Breed Authentication and Ethical Breeding Practices Opportunities Surge in awareness related to animal healthcare Restraints High Cost and Limited Affordability in Developing Regions

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The pet DNA testing market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising pet adoption rates, increasing spending on companion animal healthcare, and growing awareness about the benefits of genetic testing. As pet owners focus on the well-being of their animals, there is growing demand for tools that provide insights into breed composition, inherited diseases, behavioral traits, and wellness predispositions. Pet DNA tests are now widely used for preventive health management, personalized nutrition planning, and breed authentication particularly among dogs and cats. This shift toward proactive, personalized pet care is a major factor driving the adoption of DNA testing kits and services.

Rapid advancement in genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), which has improved the accuracy, affordability, and speed of pet DNA analysis is another factor driving the market growth. Leading providers such as Embark, Wisdom Panel (Mars Petcare), and Basepaws (acquired by Zoetis) are leveraging these technologies to expand test panels, enabling deeper analysis of breed ancestry, carrier status for genetic disorders, and even pharmacogenomics. The growing popularity of direct-to-consumer (DTC) models is also enhancing market reach, allowing pet owners to collect samples at home and receive results through mobile apps or web dashboards.

Integrating DNA insights with digital pet wellness platforms is creating an ecosystem for ongoing health tracking and care recommendations, which is opportunistic for the market growth. Companies are increasingly bundling DNA test kits with subscription-based services that include regular health updates, vet consultations, and customized diet plans. For example, Embark's partnership with veterinary practices adds clinical credibility while boosting consumer trust.

Emerging markets also offer significant growth potential. In Asia-Pacific and Latin America, pet ownership is on the rise alongside increasing urbanization and disposable incomes. Governments and NGOs promoting responsible pet ownership and animal welfare are supporting market expansion. In India and Brazil, for example, younger pet parents are showing increased interest in breed verification and genetic health reports. Localization of test content and affordable pricing strategies are crucial to tapping into these markets.

Moreover, surge in applications beyond companion animals create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Genetic testing for working dogs, service animals, and purebred breeding programs is gaining attention. Veterinary professionals and academic researchers are also leveraging pet DNA data to better understand breed-specific disease prevalence and optimize treatment protocols, opening new avenues in clinical research and diagnostics.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

Despite strong market momentum, the pet DNA testing industry faces several challenges. One of the foremost is lack of standardization and regulatory oversight. Unlike human genetic testing, pet DNA testing operates with limited regulatory control, leading to variability in test accuracy, interpretation, and consumer claims. This can undermine customer trust and lead to inconsistent outcomes. To address this, industry players are voluntarily adopting quality assurance protocols and seeking partnerships with veterinary professionals to ensure reliable and clinically actionable results. Third-party certifications and transparent reporting formats are also gaining traction as credibility becomes a competitive differentiator.

Another challenge is the limited genetic databases for certain breeds or species, particularly in cats and mixed-breed animals. Incomplete reference panels may affect the accuracy of breed or trait identification, especially for less common breeds. Companies are mitigating this by continuously expanding their genomic datasets through ongoing sample collection and collaboration with breed clubs, veterinary schools, and pet registries.

Cost is a constraint in some regions. While prices have declined with scale, premium DNA test kits can still be expensive for average pet owners in price-sensitive markets. To overcome this, companies are offering tiered pricing models, including basic ancestry tests at lower costs and more advanced health panels at premium rates. Additionally, retail partnerships with pet stores and online platforms are helping to drive awareness and improve affordability.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the pet DNA testing market, driven by high pet ownership, increasing demand for pet wellness services, and strong veterinary infrastructure. The U.S. is a key contributor due to high awareness and the presence of major players like Embark and Wisdom Panel. Favorable consumer attitudes toward pet humanization, coupled with advanced e-commerce networks, support the dominance of this region. Integration with veterinary channels and pet insurance providers is also contributing to increased adoption.

Europe represents the second-largest market, supported by rising pet adoption, robust animal welfare regulations, and increasing investments in preventive veterinary care. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France are key contributors. European consumers are increasingly drawn to breed-specific health testing and responsible breeding programs. The European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) reports continued growth in pet-related spending, including diagnostics and wellness services, further strengthening the market outlook.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by growing middle-class populations, urbanization, and increased pet ownership in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising awareness about hereditary diseases and demand for breed verification especially in urban centers are pushing the adoption of pet DNA testing. E-commerce platforms such as Tmall and Flipkart are playing a pivotal role in distributing kits directly to consumers. Additionally, local startups and partnerships with veterinary clinics are making genetic testing more accessible and culturally relevant. Governments promoting responsible pet breeding and health monitoring are further facilitating market growth across the region.

In summary, the pet DNA testing market is evolving rapidly, bolstered by consumer trends, technological advancements, and increasing integration with veterinary services despite ongoing challenges in regulation, pricing, and standardization.

Key Players:

The major players in the Pet DNA Testing industry include Zoetis Inc. (Basepaws Inc.), Mars Inc. (Wisdom Panel), Orivet Genetic Pet Care Limited, Embark Veterinary, Inc., Urban Animal, DNA MY DOG, Neogen Corporation, Genetic Technologies (EasyDNA), Prenetics Global Limited, and Macrogen, Inc. The key players operating in the market have adopted Acquisition, product launch, and partnership as their key strategies to expand their product portfolio.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In December 2024, Orivet announced a strategic partnership with SHOWSIGHT Magazine an essential resource for dog show exhibitors, breeders, and enthusiasts. The collaboration aims to enhance canine health and breed preservation through Orivet's advanced genetic testing. SHOWSIGHT readers can now access exclusive discounts of up to 30% on Orivet's Health & Trait DNA testing kits, helping elevate breeding programs with science-backed insights and ongoing support.

In September 2024, Orivet acquired Animal DNA Diagnostics, marking a major step in expanding its global footprint. Known for its personalized service under founder June Swinburne, Animal DNA Diagnostics will now operate from a new Orivet office in London. Orivet has committed to maintaining the same customer-centric approach, with UK-based care overseen by Ryley, ensuring a smooth transition and localized support.

In July 2024, Mars acquired Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE to enhance Veterinary Diagnostics in Europe. This move aims to expand Mars' veterinary diagnostics capabilities and reach within Europe, particularly for veterinarians. The acquired companies, specializing in veterinary diagnostics and DNA testing, will join other Mars-owned veterinary businesses like Antech and Wisdom Panel.

In May 2023, Basepaws, a Zoetis company, has launched its most comprehensive DNA test for dogs, focused on health-related genetic insights and early disease risk detection. This next-generation test evaluates over 280 genetic markers across a broad spectrum of inherited conditions, providing pet owners and veterinarians with actionable data for personalized care. With this launch, Basepaws strengthens its position as a frontrunner in pet genetic testing, supporting Zoetis' broader mission of precision animal health.

In June 2022, Zoetis Inc., a global leader in animal health, acquired Basepaws, a privately held petcare genetics company known for its innovative direct-to-consumer genetic testing for cats and dogs. The acquisition aims to enhance Zoetis' portfolio in precision animal health, enabling more proactive pet care through early disease detection and genetic insights. Basepaws' pioneering work in pet DNA testing aligns with Zoetis' strategy to deliver advanced diagnostics and personalized health solutions for companion animals.

