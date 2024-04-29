PET FASHION DESIGNER ANTHONY RUBIO TO HOST FIRST “PET GALA” AT THE AKC MUSEUM OF THE DOG!

Tickets for event are available NOW!

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Museum of the Dog is thrilled to announce that Anthony Rubio, pet couturier and women's wear designer, will host his inaugural "Pet Gala" at the AKC Museum of the Dog on Monday, May 20th. Tickets are available now!

Occurring three weeks after the Met Gala, the Pet Gala will feature re-creations of looks from this year's event but designed for canines. The Pet Gala will include the iconic staircase red carpet, a runway show inside the Museum, and sit-down dinner.

"Having borne witness to the stunning fashions of the Met Gala for decades, it was instantly clear that the AKC Museum of the Dog is the only suitable home for Anthony Rubio's Pet Gala," said Christopher Bromson, Executive Director of the AKC Museum of the Dog. "Just like the Met, the Museum boasts one of the world's most impressive collections of dog art. On May 20, it will be the steps of the AKC Museum of the Dog that brim with glamour, where breathtaking pieces will wind their way through our gallery. Together, we'll celebrate these creations for what they truly are: art."

Born and raised in New York City, Anthony Rubio has been in the fashion industry for twenty years and has been re-creating looks from the Met Gala for dogs for over a decade. His most famous re-creations include looks worn by Salma Hayek, Cardi B, Rihanna, Pedro Pascal, and much more. His designs have been featured in PEOPLE Magazine, Hola Magazine, The Daily Mail, and on Inside Edition and Access Hollywood. He is also a passionate advocate for animals.

"The designers for The Met Gala have months to create their looks for celebrities to shine on the red carpet. I have two weeks to recreate them and for dogs," said Anthony Rubio. "When I design for my Fashion Week runway shows, it's all my aesthetic. For The Pet Gala, I have to figure out how to translate garments worn by humans onto our four-legged stars. Humans can suffer for their fashion, but dogs will not. Their comfort and safety is my top priority."

About the AKC Museum of the Dog

Founded in 1982, The AKC Museum of the Dog is dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition, and interpretation of the art, artifacts, and literature of the dog for the purposes of education, historical perspective, aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the appreciation for and knowledge of the significance of the dog and the human/canine relationship. The museum is home to over 1700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes, and porcelain figurines, a variety of decorative arts objects and interactive displays depicting man's best friend throughout the ages. The AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations.

For more information on the AKC Museum of the Dog visit www.Museumofthedog.org

