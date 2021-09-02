Pet Food Express Hosts Industry's First-Ever, Statewide Virtual Pet Fair with More than 7,000 Adoptable Pets

"The 2021 Virtual Pet Fair is a whole different animal! We're pioneering a new way of hosting pet adoptions," said Mike Murray, director of community relations for Pet Food Express. "Our virtual platform will support more animals getting rescued by connecting 100+ partner organizations with a broader group of animal lovers. And, we're hosting really fun live events to entertain and educate. From cats and dogs to lizards and livestock, let's find 7,000 rescued animals new forever homes."

September 1-30: Virtual Pet Fair

Virtual Pet Fair is at www.petfood.express/petfair

Animal Adoptions: Search for, virtually meet, and adopt rescued animals from 100+ California rescues and shelters.

Connect with pet product vendors, animal-centric non-profits, vets, trainers, and more. Sweepstakes: From September 1 - 12 , numerous ways to enter to win 2 tickets (+ the winner's dog), hotel, and airfare to Audacy Live with Coldplay, an exclusive performance in LA and other great prizes. Learn more at www.petfood.express/sweepstakes.

Special Pet Fair Weekend (September 11 & 12)

Weekend event schedule can be found at www.petfood.express/petfair?joinus .

. Hosted Seminars: Live speakers every hour on the hour with special guest Animal Planet's Cat Expert Jackson Galaxy on Sunday, September 12 , 2-3pm sharing "Catification 101: Environmental Enrichment for Your Cat's Best Life"

Ask the Vet, Ask the Trainer, and Ask the Expert Live Q&As: Live Q&As with shelters and rescues, product manufacturers, and animal-centric nonprofits. Learn about nutrition, training, humane and sustainable products, animal-assisted therapy, service animal training and placement, wildlife rescue and rehab, and more.

On , , join us for an informative talk on Canine Search and Rescue with , US&R CA-TF4 K-9 handler with FEMA. Learn about these heroic teams and the important role they play in disaster relief and recovery after events like 9/11. *Please note that due to scheduling conflicts this discussion will be pre-recorded and will not feature a live Q&A. In-Person Animal Adoptions: Local animal rescues will bring in adoptable pets like dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, birds and bunnies for animal-lovers to meet in person at participating Pet Food Express stores.

For any animal adopted through the Virtual Pet Fair, Pet Food Express will donate $25 to the rescue or shelter adopting out the animal. Plus, the new pet parent will receive a special Wag Bag, including hundreds of dollars in Pet Food Express pet products to begin caring for their new forever pet.

To participate in the Virtual Pet Fair, register at www.petfoodexpress.com/petfair .

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1986 by Michael Levy and Mark Witriol out of a passion for dogs, Pet Food Express has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products. The company sells only what they trust to care for their own pets. From its variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and its high quality products like pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its neighborhood stores with pet wash stations and pet community support groups. The company has had continuously strong growth for over three decades by remaining focused on its passion and its purpose - animal advocacy. Pet Food Express has helped find forever homes for more than 23,000 animals through its 64 California stores or as host of the Bay Area Pet Fair, the largest animal adoption event in North America. The company is a committed partner to more than 275 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations every year, providing them with much-needed aid through fundraising, product donations, help recruiting and retaining volunteers, and adoption support. Named as a "Top Bay Area Workplace" for the last 9 years, the company's dog-friendly headquarters are located in Oakland, CA and are home to 200 employees. Learn more at PetFood.Express . Like them on Facebook . Follow them on Instagram and on Twitter .

