PET FOOD EXPRESS LAUNCHES ANNUAL "FILL THE FOOD BANK" FOOD DRIVE TO PROVIDE CALIFORNIA PET OWNERS WITH FREE FOOD

2023 campaign aims to offset inflation effects on 1,000s of hungry pets

CONCORD, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Food Express , a leading retailer and trusted partner in pet health, kicks off its annual Fill the Food Bank campaign to assist California pet owners with free, high-quality pet food and supplies. The campaign's mission is to help pet families keep their pets homed and out of shelters due to financial hardship. Pet-centric food banks, like those supported by the Fill the Food Bank campaign, play a vital role in the community by providing pet food and supplies to families in need especially with the rise of costs due to inflation.

Pet Food Express Store Team Member Phineas Keane sharing treats with dog Reggie (Credit: Megan Kniepkamp)

From now through July 30, Pet Food Express will gather financial contributions in its 66 California stores and online at www.petfood.express/fillthefoodbank to directly support local pet food banks. 100% of the funds will be utilized to purchase and distribute products chosen by 24 participating food bank partners, including NutriSource dry and wet dog and cat food, Vital Essentials training treats, and Dr. Elsey's cat litter.

Shannon Cowan, Outreach Manager for Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS), shared "Pet Food Express' Fill the Food has been such an amazing help with our pet food pantry. This campaign has made it possible to provide food to more families than ever and to cut down our costs, which in turn goes back to our other programs like our shelter pets."

This year, Pet Food Express has set a goal of $200,000 and will match the first $20,000 in contributions. This comes after a successful 2022 campaign in which 113,920 pounds of pet food were given to pet food banks.

Megan Kniepkamp, Community Outreach Manager at Pet Food Express, added "This is the fourth year we've held the Fill the Food Bank food drive and we've witnessed the need from the community grow with each passing year. Fill the Food Bank is intended to collect and distribute free food, however it's also meant to shine a light on the food banks as a resource. We want families in need to understand the help is available year-round with little to no qualifications needed. Whether you're contributing or receiving aid, together with our customers, we can support 1,000s of pets with essentials to remain happy, healthy and homed."

Families in need are invited to visit the dedicated Fill the Food Bank landing page at www.petfood.express/fillthefoodbank to find a participating food bank.

The Fill the Food Bank campaign is made possible by the generosity of Pet Food Express partners: NutriSource, Dr. Elsey's, and Vital Essentials.

Pet Food Express is proud to back California's animal rescue network through its Community Outreach programs. Learn more at https://www.petfood.express/community-outreach/.

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. It has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products, selling only what they trust to care for their own pets. From the variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and high quality pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its 65 neighborhood stores with pet community support groups. Pet Food Express leads the way for pet parents and as a committed partner to 300+ non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations. Shop and learn more at www.petfood.express. Get social on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter. Pet Food Express is proud to support California's animal rescue network through its Community Outreach programs. Learn more at https://www.petfood.express/community-outreach/.

CONTACT: Sarah Andrus | Pet Food Express | [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Food Express