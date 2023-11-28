PET FOOD EXPRESS MAKES GIFT GIVING AFFORDABLE, HOLIDAY COLLECTION FEATURES ITEMS UNDER $10 INCLUDING STOCKING STUFFERS, TASTY TREATS FOR ALL PETS

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Food Express, a leading retailer and trusted partner in pet health, kicks off its season of giving for pets, pet parents and its beloved animal rescue partners. There are well-priced gifts for animals big and small; sweepstakes to win $500 for a customer and a participating rescue; and a dedicated program to directly benefit animal welfare organizations with shopping sprees to stock up on necessities. Pet Food Express is delivering joy this year.

"Pets play a special part in our families, participating in everything from holiday family photos and tree farm outings to homemade ornaments," said David Thayer, Senior Marketing Director for Pet Food Express. "Gift giving is equal parts joy to the families and to the pets, so our holiday collection this year highlights favorite items – big and small – that your pet will love and are sure to leave room in your budget."

Gift Giving for Pet Parents
Pet Food Express is hosting its GIFT OF GIVING Sweepstakes. Enter online at www.petfood.express for a chance to win one of three grand prizes - a $500 shopping spree for yourself, and a participating shelter of your choice. Sweepstakes ends 12/31/23.

Gift Giving for Pets
Pet Food Express is making gift giving affordable this holiday for pet parents. Available in all stores and online, the holiday collection features interactive toys, tasty treats, and special stocking stuffers ensuring that no pet is left out of the joyous gifting period.

Gift Giving for Animal Organizations in Need
Now through December 31, Pet Food Express is running its annual Holiday Shopping Spree program to gift in-need animal rescue and shelter partners with personalized shopping sprees. Pet Food Express will gather financial contributions in its 66 California stores and online at www.petfood.express/shopping-spree to directly support 112 in-need animal rescue and shelter partners. 100% of the contributions are distributed to participating organizations to spend on pet products to provide care for their animals. From food, to litter, to fun things like toys and treats, the organizations get to choose the items that are right for them. Pet Food Express will start the effort with a $25,000 contribution.

In 2022, the Pet Food Express Holiday Shopping Spree raised $396,505, including a $25,000 contribution from Pet Food Express. 100% of the funds contributed were distributed to animal rescues and shelters across California to buy supplies for year-round animal care.

Pet Food Express's holiday collection is available online at https://www.petfood.express/shop/collections/holiday/ and in all 66 California stores.

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS
Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. It has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products, selling only what they trust to care for their own pets. From the variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and high quality pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its 65 neighborhood stores with pet community support groups. Pet Food Express leads the way for pet parents and as a committed partner to 300+ non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations. Shop and learn more at www.petfood.express. Get social on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter. Pet Food Express is proud to support California's animal rescue network through its Community Outreach programs. Learn more at https://www.petfood.express/community-outreach/.

