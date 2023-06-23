Pet Food Industry Outlook 2023-2028: Intense Competition Among the Industry's Top Dogs Leading to New and Innovative Products

23 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET
The global market for pet food reached $109 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028 to reach $145.3 billion by 2028.
The pet food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets. Key players in the market are expected to continue introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive.
The pet food market is highly competitive, with key players including Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. These companies have a significant share of the pet food market and constantly compete to gain a larger market share.
Pet food prices vary from company to company, with premium brands costing more than regular brands. Regarding revenue, Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., and Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. are the top three companies in the pet food market. These companies also have the highest market share due to their strong brand recognition and vast distribution network.
The pet food market is witnessing several trends, such as the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food, the rising trend of humanization of pets, and the growing popularity of raw pet food. The market is also witnessing intense competition among key players, leading to the introduction of new and innovative products.
Report Scope
This report incorporates an in-depth pet food market analysis, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for pet food, which covers product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and pet category. Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates pet food's compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, 2023, and forecast through year-end 2028.
The report also discusses the major players across each regional pet food market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global pet food market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
The report includes:
- 51 tables and 51 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global market for pet food
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for pet food industry and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for pet food market, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pet category, product type, distribution channel, and region
- A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and industry value chain analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the pet food market
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Company profiles of the leading global players within the pet food industry, including American Nutrition Inc., Deuerer, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Inc. and Wellness Pet Co.
Key Attributes
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
150
|
Forecast Period
|
2023-2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$113.1 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$145.3 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.1 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Introduction
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Sourcing
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- Retail
- Swot Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Pestle Analysis
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Driving Factors
- Market Restraints
- Market Growth Opportunities
Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Pet
- Segment Overview
- Dogs
- Cats
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Type of Product
- Dry Food
- Wet Food
- Treats and Snacks
- Nutraceuticals
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Type of Ingredient
- Meat and Poultry Products
- Farm and Mill Based
- Farm-Based Ingredients
- Mill-Based Ingredients
- Fish Based
- Broth Based
- Rendered Protein Meals
- Meat and Bone Meal
- Poultry By-Product Meal
- Fish Meal
Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Pet Food Stores
- Online Channels
- Other Distribution Channels
Chapter 9 North American Pet Food Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Pet Statistics and Trends in North America
- Pet Food Demand in North America
- Key Players in the North American Pet Industry
- Pet Trends in North America
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- U.S. Market Analysis
- Canadian Market Analysis
Chapter 10 European Pet Food Market Analysis
- Regional Market Overview
- Pet Statistics and Trends in Europe
- Pet Food Demand in Europe
- Key Players in the European Pet Industry
- Pet Trends in Europe
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- German Market Analysis
- French Market Analysis
- UK Market Analysis
- Spanish Market Analysis
- Polish Market Analysis
- Rest of Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Pet Statistics and Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Pet Food Demand in Asia-Pacific
- Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Pet Industry
- Pet Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Chinese Market Analysis
- Indian Market Analysis
- Indonesian Market Analysis
- Japanese Market Analysis
- Philippines Market Analysis
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Middle Eastern and African Pet Food Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- South African Market Analysis
- Saudi Arabian Market Analysis
- United Arab Emirates (UAE) Market Analysis
- Rest of Middle Eastern and African Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Latin American Pet Food Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
- Brazilian Market Analysis
- Mexican Market Analysis
- Argentinian Market Analysis
- Rest of Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Sustainability in the Pet Food Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Pet Food Industry
- Case Studies: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation
- Environmental Initiatives
- Social Initiatives
- Governance Initiatives
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Affinity Petcare SA
- Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
- American Nutrition Inc.
- Betagro Public Co. Ltd.
- Central Garden & Pet Co.
- Colmar NV
- Deuerer
- Diamond Pet Foods
- Elmira Pet Products Ltd.
- Evangers Dog & Cat Food Co. Inc.
- Fromm Family Foods LLC
- General Mills/Blue Buffalo
- Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.
- Invivo NSA
- J.M. Smucker Co.
- Lafeber Co.
- Mars Inc.
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Merrick Pet Care Inc.
- Simmons Pet Food
- Sunshine Mills
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Total Alimentos SA (Aquired by ADM)
- Wellness Pet Co.
