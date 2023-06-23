Pet Food Industry Outlook 2023-2028: Intense Competition Among the Industry's Top Dogs Leading to New and Innovative Products

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Food Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pet food reached $109 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028 to reach $145.3 billion by 2028.

The pet food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets. Key players in the market are expected to continue introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive.

The pet food market is highly competitive, with key players including Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. These companies have a significant share of the pet food market and constantly compete to gain a larger market share.

Pet food prices vary from company to company, with premium brands costing more than regular brands. Regarding revenue, Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., and Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. are the top three companies in the pet food market. These companies also have the highest market share due to their strong brand recognition and vast distribution network.

The pet food market is witnessing several trends, such as the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food, the rising trend of humanization of pets, and the growing popularity of raw pet food. The market is also witnessing intense competition among key players, leading to the introduction of new and innovative products.

The pet food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets. Key players in the market are expected to continue introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive.

Report Scope

This report incorporates an in-depth pet food market analysis, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for pet food, which covers product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and pet category. Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates pet food's compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, 2023, and forecast through year-end 2028.

The report also discusses the major players across each regional pet food market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global pet food market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The report includes:

  • 51 tables and 51 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global market for pet food
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for pet food industry and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for pet food market, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pet category, product type, distribution channel, and region
  • A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and industry value chain analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the pet food market
  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
  • Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
  • Company profiles of the leading global players within the pet food industry, including American Nutrition Inc., Deuerer, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Inc. and Wellness Pet Co.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

150

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$113.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$145.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.1 %

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

  • Introduction
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Raw Material Sourcing
  • Manufacturing
  • Distribution
  • Retail
  • Swot Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Pestle Analysis
  • Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Growth Driving Factors
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Growth Opportunities

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Pet

  • Segment Overview
  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Others

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Type of Product

  • Dry Food
  • Wet Food
  • Treats and Snacks
  • Nutraceuticals

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Type of Ingredient

  • Meat and Poultry Products
  • Farm and Mill Based
  • Farm-Based Ingredients
  • Mill-Based Ingredients
  • Fish Based
  • Broth Based
  • Rendered Protein Meals
  • Meat and Bone Meal
  • Poultry By-Product Meal
  • Fish Meal

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Pet Food Stores
  • Online Channels
  • Other Distribution Channels

Chapter 9 North American Pet Food Market

  • Regional Market Overview
  • Pet Statistics and Trends in North America
  • Pet Food Demand in North America
  • Key Players in the North American Pet Industry
  • Pet Trends in North America
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
  • U.S. Market Analysis
  • Canadian Market Analysis

Chapter 10 European Pet Food Market Analysis

  • Regional Market Overview
  • Pet Statistics and Trends in Europe
  • Pet Food Demand in Europe
  • Key Players in the European Pet Industry
  • Pet Trends in Europe
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
  • German Market Analysis
  • French Market Analysis
  • UK Market Analysis
  • Spanish Market Analysis
  • Polish Market Analysis
  • Rest of Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market

  • Regional Market Overview
  • Pet Statistics and Trends in Asia-Pacific
  • Pet Food Demand in Asia-Pacific
  • Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Pet Industry
  • Pet Trends in Asia-Pacific
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
  • Chinese Market Analysis
  • Indian Market Analysis
  • Indonesian Market Analysis
  • Japanese Market Analysis
  • Philippines Market Analysis
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Middle Eastern and African Pet Food Market

  • Regional Market Overview
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
  • South African Market Analysis
  • Saudi Arabian Market Analysis
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE) Market Analysis
  • Rest of Middle Eastern and African Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Latin American Pet Food Market

  • Regional Market Overview
  • Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
  • Brazilian Market Analysis
  • Mexican Market Analysis
  • Argentinian Market Analysis
  • Rest of Latin America Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Sustainability in the Pet Food Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • Importance of ESG in the Pet Food Industry
  • Case Studies: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation
  • Environmental Initiatives
  • Social Initiatives
  • Governance Initiatives
  • Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

  • Affinity Petcare SA
  • Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
  • American Nutrition Inc.
  • Betagro Public Co. Ltd.
  • Central Garden & Pet Co.
  • Colmar NV
  • Deuerer
  • Diamond Pet Foods
  • Elmira Pet Products Ltd.
  • Evangers Dog & Cat Food Co. Inc.
  • Fromm Family Foods LLC
  • General Mills/Blue Buffalo
  • Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.
  • Invivo NSA
  • J.M. Smucker Co.
  • Lafeber Co.
  • Mars Inc.
  • Maruha Nichiro Corp.
  • Merrick Pet Care Inc.
  • Simmons Pet Food
  • Sunshine Mills
  • Thai Union Group PCL
  • Total Alimentos SA (Aquired by ADM)
  • Wellness Pet Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x059ok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The $30.4 Billion Diabetes Market in Germany, Forecast to 2028 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostic, Medtronic and Eli Lilly Among Others

Global 5G FWA CPE Suppliers Strategy Report with Focus on Leading Players Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.