Pet Food Industry Outlook 2023-2028: Intense Competition Among the Industry's Top Dogs Leading to New and Innovative Products

The global market for pet food reached $109 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028 to reach $145.3 billion by 2028.

The pet food market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for pet ownership and the rising trend of the humanization of pets. Key players in the market are expected to continue introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive.



The pet food market is highly competitive, with key players including Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. These companies have a significant share of the pet food market and constantly compete to gain a larger market share.



Pet food prices vary from company to company, with premium brands costing more than regular brands. Regarding revenue, Nestle Purina, Mars Petcare Inc., and Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. are the top three companies in the pet food market. These companies also have the highest market share due to their strong brand recognition and vast distribution network.



The pet food market is witnessing several trends, such as the increasing demand for organic and natural pet food, the rising trend of humanization of pets, and the growing popularity of raw pet food. The market is also witnessing intense competition among key players, leading to the introduction of new and innovative products.



Report Scope

This report incorporates an in-depth pet food market analysis, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for pet food, which covers product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and pet category. Major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The report presents a market analysis and estimates pet food's compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, 2023, and forecast through year-end 2028.

The report also discusses the major players across each regional pet food market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global pet food market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The report includes:

51 tables and 51 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global market for pet food

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for pet food industry and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for pet food market, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pet category, product type, distribution channel, and region

A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and industry value chain analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the pet food market

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of the leading global players within the pet food industry, including American Nutrition Inc., Deuerer, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Inc. and Wellness Pet Co.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $113.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $145.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1 % Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Introduction

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing

Manufacturing

Distribution

Retail

Swot Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pestle Analysis

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Driving Factors

Market Restraints

Market Growth Opportunities

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Pet

Segment Overview

Dogs

Cats

Others

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Type of Product

Dry Food

Wet Food

Treats and Snacks

Nutraceuticals

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Type of Ingredient

Meat and Poultry Products

Farm and Mill Based

Farm-Based Ingredients

Mill-Based Ingredients

Fish Based

Broth Based

Rendered Protein Meals

Meat and Bone Meal

Poultry By-Product Meal

Fish Meal

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Pet Food Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Chapter 9 North American Pet Food Market

Regional Market Overview

Pet Statistics and Trends in North America

Pet Food Demand in North America

Key Players in the North American Pet Industry

Pet Trends in North America

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

U.S. Market Analysis

Canadian Market Analysis

Chapter 10 European Pet Food Market Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Pet Statistics and Trends in Europe

Pet Food Demand in Europe

Key Players in the European Pet Industry

Pet Trends in Europe

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

German Market Analysis

French Market Analysis

UK Market Analysis

Spanish Market Analysis

Polish Market Analysis

Rest of Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market

Regional Market Overview

Pet Statistics and Trends in Asia-Pacific

Pet Food Demand in Asia-Pacific

Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Pet Industry

Pet Trends in Asia-Pacific

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chinese Market Analysis

Indian Market Analysis

Indonesian Market Analysis

Japanese Market Analysis

Philippines Market Analysis

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Middle Eastern and African Pet Food Market

Regional Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

South African Market Analysis

Saudi Arabian Market Analysis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Market Analysis

(UAE) Market Analysis Rest of Middle Eastern and African Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Latin American Pet Food Market

Regional Market Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Brazilian Market Analysis

Mexican Market Analysis

Argentinian Market Analysis

Rest of Latin America Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Sustainability in the Pet Food Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Pet Food Industry

Case Studies: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation

Environmental Initiatives

Social Initiatives

Governance Initiatives

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Affinity Petcare SA

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

American Nutrition Inc.

Betagro Public Co. Ltd.

Central Garden & Pet Co.

Colmar NV

Deuerer

Diamond Pet Foods

Elmira Pet Products Ltd.

Evangers Dog & Cat Food Co. Inc.

Fromm Family Foods LLC

General Mills/Blue Buffalo

Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

Invivo NSA

J.M. Smucker Co.

Lafeber Co.

Mars Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Merrick Pet Care Inc.

Simmons Pet Food

Sunshine Mills

Thai Union Group PCL

Total Alimentos SA (Aquired by ADM)

Wellness Pet Co.

