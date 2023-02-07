Pet Food Ingredient Market to be Worth $83.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet food ingredient market size is anticipated to reach USD 83.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., An increase in pet ownership across the globe along with the pet premiumization trend is propelling the pet food ingredients market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on ingredients type, the amino acids segment accounted for the largest share of 30.9% in 2022 in terms of revenue owing to a wide application of tryptophan and lysine amino acids in aquaculture feed. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to increased awareness among pet parents regarding the nutritional needs required by their pets. The demand for lysine and leucine is more for cats and dogs.

The gut health ingredient segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. This is attributed to the premiumization trend as consumers are looking for gut-health-specific products providing benefits like improving immune system and digestion.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.6% in 2022. China is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in consumer spending on premium pet food with specific health requirements products giving Chinese retailers and manufacturers a great opportunity to grow.

Europe accounted for a significant market share of 26.5% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The rise in pet ownership and humanization has boosted the market in this region.

Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies being adopted by the companies over the past years. For instance, in November 2022, Mars announced that its division Mars Petcare acquired Champion Petfoods, a global pet food ingredient manufacturer. In more than 90 countries, its two brands, ORIJEN and ACANA, have established a solid and reliable reputation while expanding quickly. With a greater regional presence as a result of this partnership, Mars is anticipated to reach an even better position in the market.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Pet Food Ingredient Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients (Specialty Protein, Amino Acid, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Mold Inhibitors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Pet Food Ingredient Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the pet food ingredient market as during the first lockdown consumers were stocking up on pet food as they assumed a shortfall of products in the future. Additionally, a lot of people who were lonely adopted a pet when looking for a companion. As people are spending more time at home, it has affected how they perceive the health of their pets which gave rise to the pet premiumization trend.

Pet Food Ingredient Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food ingredient market report based on ingredients, and region:

Pet Food Ingredient Market - Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons, 2017 - 2030)

Specialty Proteins

Beef Proteins



Egg Proteins



Blended Proteins



Hydrolyzed Proteins



Pork Protein



Fish Protein



Poultry Protein



Ovine Proteins



Cervine Proteins



Other Animal Proteins



Plant Proteins



Algal Proteins

Amino Acids

Lysine



Methionine



Threonine



Cysteine



Others

Mold Inhibitors

Gut Health Ingredients

Beta-Glucan



Cereals



Mushroom



Yeasts



Seaweed

Phosphates

Monocalcium



Dicalcium



Phospholipids



Others

Vitamins

Water-Soluble



Fat-Soluble

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Astaxanthin



Beta-Carotene



Zeaxanthine



Lutein



Others

Enzymes

Phytases



Carbohydrates



Proteases



Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Flavors & Sweeteners

Antimicrobials & Antibiotics

Minerals

Antioxidants

Pet Food Ingredient Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Western Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Thailand



Australia



South Korea



Taiwan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Morocco



South Africa

List of Key Players in Pet Food Ingredient Market

FoodSafe Technologies

Symrise

AFB International

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Biorigin

Lallemand, Inc.

Eurotec Nutrition

Impextraco Ltda Brazil

Pancosma

Alltech

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Elanco

