Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth to Propel Based on High Demand for Quality Guaranteed & Hygienic Pet Food Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the report published by the professionals the scope of the global Pet Food Ingredients Market was appreciated at US$ 39.94 billion in 2018. This is expected to reach US$ 59.45 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.9% for the duration of the forecast. The developing alertness regarding the nutritious benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, carotenoids, and minerals in pet nourishment appeared by way of the most important causes for the growth of the global pet food ingredient industry.

Drivers:

Increasing inclination of pet humanization, growing actions of acquirement and acceptance of pets, progress in delivery system, greater acceptance of enrich pet food and growth in demand for quality guaranteed and hygienic pet food are some reasons, that will boost the demand for pet food ingredients during the following years. Growing consumer awareness concerning a number of nutritious elements for pet food that performances such as a most important portion of their nourishment may possibly motivate the development of the pet food ingredients market.

Classification:

The global pet food ingredients industry can be classified by Ingredients, Form, Animal, Source and Region. By Ingredients, it can be classified as Antioxidants, Antimicrobials & Antibiotics, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Gut Health Ingredients, Amino Acids, Minerals, Flavors & Sweeteners, Enzymes, Acidifiers, Phosphates, Mold Inhibitors, and Specialty Proteins. By Form, it can be classified as Wet Pet Food, Dry Pet Food and Mixture. By Animal, it can be classified as Fish, Cat, Bird, Dog and Others. By Source, it can be classified as Plant Derivatives, Animal Derivatives, and Additives.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Pet Food Ingredients Market" Report 2025.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global pet food ingredient market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. By way of grabbing the share of the market which was above 34% by means of revenue in 2018, the Asia Pacific appeared such as the biggest provincial market. Growing populace, increasing per head earnings and increasing inclination of humanization within the region has materialized such as the most important motivating reasons for boosting up the end user expenditure on the maintenance of buddy animals. The market is ever-changing from bulk market to exceptional products due to growing inclinations of the customer for natural produces.

In 2018, the North American region which was headed by Mexico, Canada and the U.S.A, arose such as the third biggest provincial market. In North America, the U.S.A appeared such as the leading market due to the existence of finely honed industry of pet food, together with greater percentage of possession of horse, cats, dogs and others. Bearing in mind the populace of fishes, cats and dogs, the nation is measured to be between the topmost five states through the world.

The nations like China and the U.S.A have a stable condition of demand & supply in the pet food and animal feed industry, due to which an optimistic growth is likely to be seen by the companies functioning within these markets. The pet food ingredients manufacturing companies of China have combined on a faster speed as equated to the companies of rest of the world, by means of acquirements and incorporations.

In 2018, Europe was responsible for closely 27% share of the market. Existence of advanced economies, greater percentage of pet possession, and the inclination of the customer to additionally expend on pet care are some of the most important motivating reasons for the development of the pet food industry. As stated by the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), above 80 million family circles through Europe possess, in any case, single pet. The regional market is ruled by the cat food products due to the greater possession of cat.

Europe is having population of decorative birds and dogs 49.8 and 84.9 million respectively in the general pet population of Europe. The existence of almost 132 manufacturing firms of pet food together with 200 manufacturing amenities marks Europe an actual competitive market for the companies of pet food ingredient.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for pet food ingredients market are: Kemin Industries, Lallemand, Inc., Diana Pet Food, DuPont Nutrition & Health, American Dehydrated Foods, Inc., AFB International, and Food Safe Technologies.

Additional notable companies are: Nutriara Alimentos Ltda, Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Agrolimen SA, Nestle S.A., Marc Inc. , John Point on & Sons Ltd., Darling Ingredients Inc., The Scoular Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protien Corporation, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and BASF SE.

Browse 126 page research report with TOC on "Global Pet Food Ingredients Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pet-food-ingredients-market

Market Segment:

Pet Food Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Specialty Proteins



Beef Proteins





Egg Proteins





Blended Proteins





Hydrolyzed Proteins





Hydrolyzed Feather







Hydrolyzed Chicken







Hydrolyzed Collagen





Pork Protein





Pork Plasma







Pork Powder





Fish Protein





Salmon







Whitefish







Others





Poultry Protein





Chicken







Others





Ovine Proteins





Lamb







Others





Cervine Proteins





Other Animal Proteins





Plant Proteins





Algal Proteins



Amino Acids



Lysine





Methionine





Threonine





Cysteine





Others



Mold Inhibitors



Gut Health Ingredients



Beta-Glucan





Cereals







Mushroom







Yeasts







Seaweed





FOS & MOS





Probiotics







Prebiotics



Phosphates



Monocalcium





Dicalcium





Phospholipids





Others (Ortho phosphates, SAPP, TSPP, etc.)



Vitamins



Water-soluble





Fat-soluble



Acidifiers



Phosphoric Acid





Propionic Acid





Fumaric Acid





Formic Acid





Citric Acid





Acetic Acid





Lactic Acid





Others



Carotenoids



Astaxanthin





Beta-Carotene





Zeaxanthine





Lutein





Others



Enzymes



Phytases





Carbohydrases





Proteases





Others



Mycotoxin Detoxifiers



Binders





Modifiers



Flavors & Sweeteners



Palatants





Flavors





Natural







Poultry Flavors







Synthetic







2-methyl-3-furanthiol





Sweeteners



Antimicrobials & Antibiotics



Tetracycline





Penicillin





Others



Minerals



Calcium





Potassium





Magnesium





Zinc





Others



Antioxidants



Natural





Rosemary







Spearmint







Mixed tocopherols







Green tea extracts







Clove







Oregano







Thyme







Others





Synthetic





Bha







Bht







Ethoxyquin







Others (TBHQ, Propyl gallate, etc.

Pet Food Ingredient Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Eastern Europe





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Thailand





Australia





South Korea





Taiwan



Central America



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

Turkey





Morocco





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights