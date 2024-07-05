Pet Food Market Size in France is set to grow by USD 2.7 billion from 2024-2028, Rising awareness of pet nutrition boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet food market size in France is estimated to grow by USD 2.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Rising awareness of pet nutrition is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for organic pet food. However, increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners poses a challenge. Key market players include Agronutris, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Faunafeed, Gersycoop, Groupe Legris Industries, Interquell GmbH, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Manghebati SAS, Nestle SA, Nestor, Orange Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Pets Choice Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, sarl MINOTERIE FARGES, SAS VERNON Pierre, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Petfood Producers NV, and Valorex.

Pet Food Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.76 Regional analysis France Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries France and Europe Key companies profiled Agronutris, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Faunafeed, Gersycoop, Groupe Legris Industries, Interquell GmbH, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Manghebati SAS, Nestle SA, Nestor, Orange Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Pets Choice Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, sarl MINOTERIE FARGES, SAS VERNON Pierre, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Petfood Producers NV, and Valorex

Market Driver

Organic pet food in France is gaining popularity among pet owners due to the increasing focus on pet health and wellness. With the humanization of pets, many view their pets as family members and desire the same nutritious, organic food options for them. Organic pet food is produced using raw materials grown without pesticides, fertilizers, or chemicals. It contains plant-based and animal-based ingredients that are free from artificial additives and harmful substances. The demand for organic pet food is driven by the rising health concerns for pets, resulting in fewer digestive disorders, skin allergies, and overall improved health. As a result, several players in the French pet food market have responded by introducing organic pet food products to cater to this growing demand. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

The pet food market in France is thriving, with a growing pet population and increasing pet ownership. Large companies like Royal Canine, Affinity Petcare SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mars Incorporated, and Nestle (Purina) dominate the scene. Cats and dogs remain the most popular pets, but birds, fish, reptiles, rodents also have their share. Nutrition and specialized diets are key trends, with premium pet food and treats in high demand. Distribution channels include convenience stores, online, specialty stores, and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Metric ton sales are on the rise. Pet humanization continues, with pet parents prioritizing pet health. Hill's Pet Nutrition and Virbac also hold significant market shares. The Marine Stewardship Council ensures sustainable sourcing for fish-based pet food products.

Market Challenges

The pet food market in France faces challenges due to health concerns associated with pet ownership. Harmful bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni, transmitted through animals, can cause diseases such as cryptosporidiosis, posing health risks to humans, particularly children. Allergies to pets, especially cats and dogs, are also prevalent, causing skin irritations, respiratory issues, and asthma attacks in some individuals. Approximately 15%-30% of allergies and asthma cases are attributable to pet dander, saliva, and urine. Weaker immune systems and existing health conditions, such as asthma, increase susceptibility to these allergies. Consequently, potential pet adopters may be deterred, negatively impacting the sales of pet care products, including pet food, in France .

faces challenges due to health concerns associated with pet ownership. Harmful bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni, transmitted through animals, can cause diseases such as cryptosporidiosis, posing health risks to humans, particularly children. Allergies to pets, especially cats and dogs, are also prevalent, causing skin irritations, respiratory issues, and asthma attacks in some individuals. Approximately 15%-30% of allergies and asthma cases are attributable to pet dander, saliva, and urine. Weaker immune systems and existing health conditions, such as asthma, increase susceptibility to these allergies. Consequently, potential pet adopters may be deterred, negatively impacting the sales of pet care products, including pet food, in . The Pet Food Market in France faces several challenges in the production of high-quality pet food. Cereals and grains form the base of many pet food recipes, but ensuring standard nutritional requirements can be difficult. Specialty proteins, palatants, sweeteners, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and commodities like fruits, animal protein meals, and agricultural-based products are essential additives. Grinding, cooking, and mixing techniques impact the final product's quality. Pricing is a significant challenge, with premium, raw, and natural food products commanding higher prices. Shelf-life and storage facilities are crucial for maintaining product quality. Free feeding and various cat food types require balanced diets with high protein content from animal-based and plant-based sources. Health concerns, such as joint disease, lack of exercise, high blood pressure, diabetes, and osteoarthritis, necessitate specialized formulations. Pet food and treats, supplies, vet care, and various health issues continue to drive innovation in the market.

Segment Overview

This pet food market in France report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Dry food

1.2 Snacks and treats

1.3 Wet food Type 2.1 Dog food

2.2 Cat food

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Dry food- Dry pet food, particularly kibble for dogs and cats, holds significant popularity among French pet owners due to benefits such as ease of transportation and storage, longer shelf life compared to wet pet foods, and convenience. This segment is a primary source of seed-based and grain-based proteins, with a limited presence of animal-based proteins. However, challenges persist, including recurring health warnings and an increasing number of dry pet food recalls, which may negatively impact growth. Convenience in pet food storage and consumption, coupled with the ease of logistics, are anticipated to fuel the segment's expansion in the coming years. Despite these challenges, the dry pet food segment in the France pet food market is projected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Pet Food Market in France is thriving, with a growing pet population estimated at 48 million, including Cats, Dogs, Birds, Fish, Reptiles, and Rodents. The market size was over 2.5 metric ton in 2020, with continuous growth due to increasing pet humanization and the trend towards Premium pet food. Pet owners prioritize Pet health, leading to a demand for Organic and Natural pet food options. Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are the main Distribution Channels. Key players include Royal Canine, Affinity Petcare SA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mars Incorporated, Nestle (Purina), Virbac, and Hill's Pet Nutrition. The Marine Stewardship Council ensures sustainable sourcing for fish-based pet food. Pet parents also invest in Pet services like Pet walking and Pet boarding.

Market Research Overview

The Pet Food Market in France is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing consumer inclination towards providing nutritious food for their pet animals. Multi-functional and innovative ingredients are being incorporated into pet food to cater to the diverse needs of pets. Consumers show a preference for convenience, leading to the popularity of prepared pet food. Organic pet food, flavored with essential ingredients, is gaining traction among health-conscious pet owners. Probiotics, antioxidants, and vitamins are common additives to enhance pet health. Meat and meat byproducts, cereals, grains, specialty proteins, and palatants are essential components of pet food. Sweeteners, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and standard nutritional requirements are also crucial. The pet food industry uses commodities and agricultural-based products, such as fruits and animal protein meals, to manufacture pet food. Pet food prices vary based on the type, with premium food products, raw food products, and natural food products commanding a higher price. The health of pets, including issues like joint disease, lack of exercise, high blood pressure, diabetes, and osteoarthritis, influences pet food choices. The pet population, consisting of cats, dogs, birds, fish, reptiles, rodents, and other pets, continues to grow, driving the demand for pet food and treats, supplies, and vet care. The market is characterized by large companies offering balanced diets, high protein animal-based and plant-based proteins, poultry, rabbit-derived protein, and a distribution channel that caters to the diverse needs of pet owners. Pet food products are available in metric ton quantities, and the industry continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of pet owners.

