Pet Food Market Size in Russia to Grow by USD 1.41 billion, Dry Pet Food to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pet Food Market in Russia by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.28% in 2022 and a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats) and type (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Food Market in Russia 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The dry pet food segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of dry pet foods is high among pet owners in Russia, as they are easy to transport and store and have a longer shelf life than wet pet foods. Dry pet foods include foods such as dry kibble for dogs and cats. Vendors also offer dry pet foods in stand-up zip lock pouches, which are convenient to use. Thus, the growing prominence of convenience in pet food storage and consumption and the ease of logistics are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The pet food market in Russia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aller Petfood Group AS

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

heristo aktiengesellschaft

INVIVO

Mars Inc.

Merrick Pet Care Inc.

Nestle SA

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Sunshine Mills Inc.

The JM Smucker Co.

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Wellness Pet Co.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The rising awareness of pet nutrition is driving the growth of the market. Pet owners have become more concerned about the nutrition of their pets. Foods such as grapes, raisins, and chocolates damage the health of pets. Some pet owners give homemade diets to their pets. However, they can still lack essential nutrients. Hence, many pet owners are turning to specialized, functional pet food items.

The companies scaling back production and investments will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Various pet food manufacturing companies halted or scaled down their operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. For instance, Nestle SA has suspended all advertising and capital investments as well as non-essential food imports to Russia. These factors will negatively impact the market during the forecast period.

Pet Food Market Scope in Russia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., heristo aktiengesellschaft, INVIVO, Mars Inc., Merrick Pet Care Inc., Nestle SA, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., The JM Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, and Wellness Pet Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Russia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Russia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Dry pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dry pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Wet pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wet pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pet snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pet snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Other small pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Other small pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aller Petfood Group AS

Exhibit 63: Aller Petfood Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 64: Aller Petfood Group AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Aller Petfood Group AS - Key offerings

10.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 66: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.5 heristo aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 70: heristo aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 71: heristo aktiengesellschaft - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: heristo aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

10.6 INVIVO

Exhibit 73: INVIVO - Overview



Exhibit 74: INVIVO - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: INVIVO - Key offerings

10.7 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 76: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merrick Pet Care Inc.

Exhibit 79: Merrick Pet Care Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Merrick Pet Care Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Merrick Pet Care Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 85: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Sunshine Mills Inc.

Exhibit 87: Sunshine Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Sunshine Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Sunshine Mills Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The JM Smucker Co.

Exhibit 90: The JM Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The JM Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The JM Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 93: The JM Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: The JM Smucker Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Exhibit 95: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 96: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

