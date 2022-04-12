Pet Food Market Size to Grow by USD 36.11 billion | Growing Demand for Organic Pet Food to Drive Growth | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report with exhibits on "Pet Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024". View Our Report Snapshot

Pet Food Market Driver:

The growing demand for organic pet food is driving the growth of the pet food market. Organic and natural food is becoming a popular choice among pet owners. The global market for organic pet food is growing at a high rate owing to the increasing focus on pet health and wellness, along with the pet humanization trend. Organic pet food has health benefits such as a reduction in skin allergies and ailments, fewer digestive disorders, and better overall health. Hence, many players operating in the global pet food market are launching and selling organic pet food varieties.

Major Five Pet Food Companies and their Offerings:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers pet food for everyday nutrition, manufactured using all-natural ingredients and prescribed pet food for specific health conditions prepared by a team of veterinarians, nutritionists, food scientists, and sensory experts.

Mars Inc. - The company offers nutritious pet food that includes PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, and ROYAL CANIN .

The company offers nutritious pet food that includes PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, and . Schell & Kampeter Inc. - The company provides premium pet foods for dogs and cats.

Spectrum Brands Holding Inc. - The company offers a wide range of pet food that includes bone chews, dental chews, rawhide-free dog treats, wet and dry pet food for dogs and cats, and food for small animals.

Thai Union Group Plc - The company sells a wide range of format and flavored pet food, manufactured and marketed under brand name Bellotta and Marvo.

Pet Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Dry food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Snacks and treats - size and forecast 2019-2024

Wet food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet Food Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Supermarkets - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet Food Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Dog food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Cat food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Other small pet food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Revenue-generating Product Segments:

The pet food market share growth by the dry food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumption of dry pet food is higher than that of wet pet food. Its associated benefits include easy storage and transportation, maintenance of oral hygiene in pets, and controlled intake of food.

Regional Analysis:

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The large interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will drive the pet food market growth in North America during the forecast period.

