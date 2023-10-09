Pet Food Market to grow by USD 35.75 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report with Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Food Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.71% and an estimated increase of USD 35.75 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the growing demand for organic pet food. However, factors such as the usage of artificial colors or flavor enhancers, antibiotics, herbicides, pesticides, and chemical preservatives in pet food offerings may impede market growth. The Pet Food Market is segmented by product (dry food, wet food, and snacks and treats), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Pet Milk Market: The pet milk market share is expected to increase to USD 57.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%. This report extensively covers pet milk replacers market segmentation by product (powder and liquid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Pet Dietary Supplements Market: The pet dietary supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 914.46 million. This report covers market segmentation by end-user (dogs, cats, and others), product (joint health, skin and coat, gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidney, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Wet Pet Food Market: The wet pet food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,735.38 million. This report covers market segmentation by product (cat food, dog food, and others), distribution channel (pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market: The Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market is projected to increase by USD 2.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion. This report covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Organic Pet Food Market: The Organic Pet Food Market is projected to increase by USD 3,111.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 10,716.69 million. This report covers market segmentation by product (Dry organic food, Wet organic food), animal type (Organic dog food, Organic cat food and others), Distribution Channel (Pet-speciality stores, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

