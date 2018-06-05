Pet Grooming Products and Services Sales are Cleaning Up

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet grooming market is unique in the pet universe in that it involves both services, which encompass thousands of groomers at various venues, and products, targeted to the do-it-yourself pet owner who grooms the pet at home or at a self-service facility. What both sides of the market have in common is the goal of a clean, healthy, well-groomed pet, observes market research firm Packaged Facts in the report Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition.

Clean pets are an essential part of pet ownership today, as pets are now more often than not treated as family members by owners who keep them close by both at home and on the go. The "pets as family" trend, fueled by empty-nesting Boomers and Millennials who know no other kind of pet ownership, has put grooming services and products front and center, as pet owners look for the best way to maintain a well-groomed "furbaby." Indeed, making sure the pets are clean and well-groomed is an integral part of integrating them both into the household, where they often share furniture and sleep in the same bed as their owners, and into public settings, from dog parks and coffeehouses to retail shopping venues. Packaged Facts survey results featured in Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition reveal just how important clean pets are to owners, with 76% of pet owners agreeing that it is important to keep their pet clean and smelling fresh.

One of the trends driving innovation in the pet grooming services market is add-on services—those "extras" that groomers offer so pet owners can achieve custom results from the grooming process. Services inspired by human spa treatments have gained a firm hold in the market, disrupting the status quo as they've achieved mainstream status. Although some of these add-ons, such as aromatherapy and massage, may appear on the surface to be merely cosmetic or even frivolous, a growing cadre of pet owners understand they can serve an important health function, alleviating stress and aiding in overall wellness. Products modeled after human grooming products have also grown in popularity, with pet owners seeking out the products that offer the most recent in-demand ingredients, as well as those that eschew ingredients they deem unsafe based on their own personal grooming product choices.

With this $2.8 billion market expected to outpace overall pet market growth, grooming service providers, marketers, and retailers are all fully on board, hoping to leverage today's "clean pet" to attract clients and customers and drive store traffic.

Purchase the report at: https://www.packagedfacts.com/updates/pet-grooming.

About the Report

Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition forecasts market size and growth for each category (2018-2021); examines new product activity; surveys retail channel trends; analyzes trends and shifts in the overall pet market impacting the grooming industry; and tabulates pet grooming product sales by channel. Supplementing Packaged Facts' exclusive Survey of Pet Owners is an analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. The report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as many photographs of new products, advertising, screen shots, and other images across key channels.

View additional information about Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, consumer packaged goods, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. For infographics, tables, charts and other visuals, follow Packaged Facts on Pinterest.

Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

Press Contact:

Daniel Granderson

240.747.3000

dgranderson@marketresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-grooming-products-and-services-sales-are-cleaning-up-300657534.html

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

