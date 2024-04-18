Pet Grooming Products Market, 42% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet grooming products market size is estimated to grow by USD 6989.14 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Grooming Products Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global pet grooming products market

Geographic Landscape:

The North American pet grooming products market caters to the needs of domestic animals, with significant contributions from the US, Mexico, and Canada. Brushes, combs, clippers, shampoos, conditioners, nail trimmers, grooming tables, and DIY grooming tools are essential items. Hypoallergenic and organic products cater to pet parents' increasing consumer preferences for high-quality items. Technology influences the market through dedicated pet apps, self-cleaning brushes, shedding reducing sprays, mess control mats, and wearable grooming equipment. Animal health concerns drive demand for nail trimmers, scissors, toothpaste, massage oils, and medicated shampoos addressing fleas, ticks, and bacterial growth. Retail stores, supermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and dog grooming parlors offer a wide range of pet food, accessories, and grooming services. Cat owners also benefit from this market, with solutions for allergies and stress.

Research Analysis

In the rapidly urbanizing world, pet humanization concepts have led to an increase in pet ownership, resulting in a significant market for pet grooming products. This market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including shampoos and conditioners, brushes and combs, clippers, nail trimmers, grooming tables, and even massage/spa tools. With the rise of e-commerce platforms, pet parents can easily access organic grooming shampoos for their dogs, ensuring their routine grooming contributes to their pet's overall well-being. DIY grooming is also popular, allowing pet owners to shear and trim their domestic animals at home. The pet grooming products market continues to grow, catering to the diverse needs of our beloved pets.

Market Drivers

The pet grooming products market has experienced significant growth due to the humanization of pets and increasing consumer preferences for high-quality, premium offerings. This trend encompasses wearable grooming equipment, food, and accessories for animals. Pet parents prioritize their furry family members' health, leading to demand for advanced healthcare services, medicated shampoos for allergies, and flea and tick prevention. Grooming services, including toothpaste, massage oils, scissors, nail clipping, and trimming tools, are sought after for maintaining pets' fitness and stress relief. Retail stores, supermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and dog grooming parlors cater to this market. Humanization and premiumization of pet care continue to drive ethical treatment and innovation, with a focus on animal health and well-being. Domesticated animals, including cats and dogs, are treated as family members, with pet food, comb and brush, clippers and scissors, and stress-relieving toys becoming essential components of pet parenting.

Market Overview

The Pet Grooming Products market is a significant sector, offering a variety of solutions for pet owners seeking to maintain their pets' hygiene and appearance. Products range from shampoos and conditioners, such as Dog shampoos and Cat grooming solutions, to brushes and clippers, Organic grooming, Combs, and clippers. Some offerings include paw care products, like paw balms and paw wipes, and dental grooming solutions, like toothpaste and dental chews. Additionally, there are specialized grooming tools for specific breeds and conditions, like Shedding tools and Allergy-friendly grooming products. Brushes come in various types, like silicone brushes and rubber brushes, catering to different pet coats and skin types. The market also includes Paradentals, like ticks and fleas control solutions, and Perfumes and deodorants for pets. Essentially, the Pet Grooming Products market provides comprehensive solutions for pet owners to keep their pets clean, healthy, and well-groomed.

