Pet Grooming Products Market size is set to grow by USD 6.9891 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 42% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet grooming products market is estimated to grow by USD 6.9891 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.85%. North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The pet grooming products market in North America is the largest globally, with a focus on dedicated pet apps that assist owners with their pets' dietary intake, playtime, and health routines. Pet owners are now more conscious of the importance of caring for their animals and are investing in their well-being due to rising awareness of pet diseases and higher disposable income. As a result, pet grooming and insurance spending have increased. However, the largest category in the region is organic, healthy pet food, indicating the importance of nutrition for pets. The growing demand for animal food and preference for pet insurance are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

The pet grooming products market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

The humanization of pets is notably driving market growth. There is an ongoing trend towards considering pets as part of the family which is making their health and well-being of top priority for their owners which has resulted in the increased demand for organic food, luxury beds, advanced healthcare services, and other premium pet products. Consequently, pet owners are ready to pay even more for pet products that provide higher health advantages. Such kind of attitude is based on the conception that pets also have feelings and emotional needs and must be treated with love, care, and respect. Therefore, this is predicted to result in the growth of the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.

The regulatory hurdles for vendors in the market are significant challenges hindering market growth. It's important for companies that operate internationally to make sure they are following the regulations in each region while they do business to ensure pet food safety. Unfortunately, there have been several recalls in recent years due to safety issues in pet food, like biological, chemical, physical, and allergenic hazards. Manufacturers must take measures to prevent these issues and comply with regulations set up by regulatory bodies. However, these regulations and the complexity of compliance can be stressful for manufacturers, and may even hinder the growth of the global pet grooming products market during the forecast period.

The popularity of pet fashion among owners is an emerging market trend. Pet owners are increasingly interested in fashionable and luxurious products for their pets, leading to a rise in demand for such items in the global pet grooming market. Competitors in this market are responding by launching a variety of fashionable grooming and accessory products, available in different sizes, colours, and materials to cater to a diverse customer base. Examples of these products include rhinestone and solitaire cat and dog collars, bow tie dog collars, studded fox leather leashes, raincoats, winter coats, and scarves, all designed to enhance the appearance of pets. This trend is expected to continue driving demand for the pet grooming market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

The pet grooming products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABK Imports Pvt. Ltd., Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Boss Holdings Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Glenand, Hagen Group, Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., MEDILOGY BIOTECH, Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd., PawsnCollars, Pet Brands Ltd., RESCO, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., SynergyLabs, The Hounds Coat, Wahl Clipper Corp., and Hartz Mountain Corp..

This pet grooming products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (pet shampoo and conditioner, pet brushes and combs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This includes hypermarkets like Walmart and Target, as well as supermarkets and convenience stores. As retailers expand their business, they are offering more options for high-quality pet food, accessories, and grooming services. It's even possible to find mobile pet grooming services that will come to your home with specially equipped vehicles. Some vendors are also using an online-to-offline (O2O) channel to enhance sales, which allows customers to pick up goods purchased online at physical stores, and vice versa. These strategies should help vendors reach a wider consumer base and contribute to further growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Pet Grooming Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,989.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABK Imports Pvt. Ltd., Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Boss Holdings Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Glenand, Hagen Group, Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., MEDILOGY BIOTECH, Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd., PawsnCollars, Pet Brands Ltd., RESCO, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., SynergyLabs, The Hounds Coat, Wahl Clipper Corp., and Hartz Mountain Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

