Pet grooming products market size to grow by USD 6.9891 billion - 2022 to 2027 | The humanization of pets is driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the pet grooming products market size is set to grow at a 5.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 6.9891 billion into this dynamic realm. The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising trend of pet humanization, where pets are increasingly considered part of the family, prompting high demand for premium and health-oriented pet grooming products. This evolving sentiment among pet owners has translated into a willingness to invest in products that cater to pets' emotional well-being and convenience, fostering the market's expansion. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Grooming Products Market 2023-2027
Pet grooming products market segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

  • Offline
  • Online

 

  • Pet shampoo and
    conditioner
  • Pet brushes and
    combs
  • Others

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Pet grooming products market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The humanization of pets is driving market growth.

Market trends - The popularity of pet fashion among owners is a key trend in the market.

Market challenges - The regulatory hurdles for vendors in the market are challenging market growth.

Pet grooming products market major companies

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.
  • Boss Holdings Inc.
  • Coastal Pet Products Inc.
  • Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ferplast Spa
  • Glenand
  • Hagen Group
  • Himalaya Wellness Co.
  • Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd.
  • MEDILOGY BIOTECH
  • Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd.
  • PawsnCollars
  • Pet Brands Ltd.
  • RESCO
  • Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.
  • SynergyLabs
  • The Hounds Coat
  • Wahl Clipper Corp.
  • Hartz Mountain Corp.

The pet grooming products market is anticipated for remarkable growth in the coming years. As pet humanization deepens and pet fashion trends emerge, this market reflects the evolving relationship between humans and their pets.

