Pet grooming products market size to grow by USD 6.9891 billion - 2022 to 2027 | The humanization of pets is driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the pet grooming products market size is set to grow at a 5.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, with a staggering USD 6.9891 billion into this dynamic realm. The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising trend of pet humanization, where pets are increasingly considered part of the family, prompting high demand for premium and health-oriented pet grooming products. This evolving sentiment among pet owners has translated into a willingness to invest in products that cater to pets' emotional well-being and convenience, fostering the market's expansion. Download the free sample report now to get insights into the market's growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Grooming Products Market 2023-2027

Pet grooming products market segmentation

Distribution Channel Product Geography Offline

Online Pet shampoo and

conditioner

conditioner Pet brushes and

combs

combs Others North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Pet grooming products market drivers, trends and challenges

Market driver - The humanization of pets is driving market growth.

Market trends - The popularity of pet fashion among owners is a key trend in the market.

Market challenges - The regulatory hurdles for vendors in the market are challenging market growth.

For more information on the market driver, trends and challenges, get the sample report here for free

Pet grooming products market major companies

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Boss Holdings Inc.

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd.

Ferplast Spa

Glenand

Hagen Group

Himalaya Wellness Co.

Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd.

MEDILOGY BIOTECH

Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd.

PawsnCollars

Pet Brands Ltd.

RESCO

Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

SynergyLabs

The Hounds Coat

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Hartz Mountain Corp.

To find out about how these companies are contributing to the market growth, download the free sample report here

The pet grooming products market is anticipated for remarkable growth in the coming years. As pet humanization deepens and pet fashion trends emerge, this market reflects the evolving relationship between humans and their pets.

Buy the report now to get detailed insights into the dynamic pet grooming products market with our comprehensive analysis report

Related reports:

Pet Oral Care Products Market: The pet oral care products market share is expected to increase to USD 569.23 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.3%. This report provides valuable insights on the post COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Pet Care Market: The Pet Care Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 72.82 billion. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including increasing pet ownership, shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, and the humanization of pets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio