Pet Grooming Products Market Size Worth $28.21Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Product Type (Shampoos and Conditioners, Shear and Trimming Tools, Combs and Brushes, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)". The pet grooming products market growth is driven by the growing pet ownership among the people and rising concerns regarding their wellbeing and a rise in the penetration of e-commerce.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 154 No. Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Pet Grooming Products Market: Competitive Landscape:

A few of the key players operating in the pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products.

In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global pet grooming products market. According to the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF), ~88 million houses in Europe have pets. In 2020, more than 110.1 million cats and 90 million dogs were owned by households in this region. The primary trend propelling the growth of the pet grooming products business is the humanization of pets. Financially stable, elderly people living alone prefer adopting pets and take a greater interest in maintaining optimal nutrition of their pets; these factors further contribute to the progress of the pet grooming products market in Europe. Furthermore, according to The European Pet Food Industry, in 2019, there were ~7.6 million dogs and ~14.2 million cats in France. Pet owners are increasingly taking care of their pets, and their deteriorating general wellbeing or fitness. As a result, rising pet health concerns and high pet ownership are fueling pet grooming products market expansion in France.

Increased penetration of E-Commerce to aid the global pet grooming products market growth:

As the pet adoption rate is increasing, the trend of pet parenting and humanization is on a rise. Consumers are increasingly focused on spending on products that will maintain the health and hygiene of their pets. The increased penetration of the internet, along with a surge in the use of smartphones, is leading to the greater acceptability of e-commerce sites. According to estimates from a UNCTAD report published in 2021, the dramatic rise in e-commerce amid movement restrictions induced by COVID-19 increased online retail sales share from 16% to 19% in 2020.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on pet type, the pet grooming products market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The dogs segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. In recent years, there has been a massive boom in the pet care industry. According to the National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association during 2020–2021, pet dog ownership increased by ~67% in US households. The growing dog ownership among the people and rising concern toward pets' health drive the pet grooming products market. Also, the specialized pet products offered by manufacturers drive the progress of the pet grooming products market. People are becoming increasingly concerned about their pets' health and well-being. The rising demand for pet grooming products can be related to an increase in pet ownership and a surge in consumer awareness regarding pet health.

Based on product type, the pet grooming products market has been segmented into shampoos and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, combs and brushes, and others. The shampoos and conditioners segment accounted for the largest portion of the global pet grooming products market share in 2020. Good-quality pet shampoos and conditioners benefits by removing germs and insects that latch onto the dog's skin and coat. To give a clean and brilliant coat, they eliminate all unwanted germs as well as harmful fleas and ticks. Furthermore, the increasing presence of pets grooming parlors is expected to drive the demand for products such as shampoos and conditioners.

Based on distribution channel, the pet grooming products market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Specialty stores focus on the specific product category and have deep product assortments. These stores provide a personalized shopping experience and a positive retail environment to the customers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Grooming Products Market:

The consumer goods industry during the COVID-19 pandemic faced unprecedented challenges such as shortage in raw material supply, the shutdown of factories, labor shortage, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols. However, businesses are gaining ground as the governments of various countries eased out the previously imposed restrictions. Moreover, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has further eased the situation leading to a rise in business activities across the globe. There has been an increase in the pet adoption rate during the COVID-19 pandemic which is having a positive impact on the pet grooming products market. According to the American Pet Products Association's (APPA's) "COVID-19 Pulse" study, more than 11 million US households adopted a pet during the pandemic, which led to notable sales growth across all pet categories including pet grooming products, pet foods, pet treatments, among others.

