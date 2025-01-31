Pet Grooming Products Market to Grow by USD 8.76 Billion (2024-2028), Humanization of Pets Boosting the Market, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global pet grooming products market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Humanization of pets is driving market growth, with a trend towards popularity of pet fashion among owners. However, regulatory hurdles for vendors in market poses a challenge. Key market players include ABK Imports Pvt. Ltd., Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Boss Holdings Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Glenand, Hagen Group, Hartz Mountain Corp., Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., MEDILOGY BIOTECH, Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd., PawsnCollars, Pet Brands Ltd., RESCO, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., SynergyLabs, The Hounds Coat, and Wahl Clipper Corp..

Pet Grooming Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8757.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ABK Imports Pvt. Ltd., Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Boss Holdings Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., Earth Paws Pvt. Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Glenand, Hagen Group, Hartz Mountain Corp., Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., MEDILOGY BIOTECH, Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd., PawsnCollars, Pet Brands Ltd., RESCO, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., SynergyLabs, The Hounds Coat, and Wahl Clipper Corp.

Market Driver

The Pet Grooming Products market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of pet adoption and pet humanization concepts. With pet ownership on the rise, routine grooming has become a priority for pet parents to ensure their furry friends' health and well-being. Organic grooming shampoos and conditioners made from natural ingredients are popular choices for pet owners, as they prioritize the use of high-quality, ethical, and hypoallergenic products. E-commerce platforms and retail stores offer a wide range of grooming essentials, including shampoos, conditioners, brushes, combs, clippers, scissors, nail trimmers, grooming tables, DIY grooming tools, and wearable grooming equipment. Self-cleaning brushes and shedding reducing sprays are also in demand to help manage pet mess and control shedding. As pet owners view their pets as family members, they invest in premium grooming services, such as dog grooming parlors and vehicles, to provide their pets with the best care. Rapid urbanization and the convenience of online shopping have made it easier for pet parents to access these products and services. Additionally, pets suffering from allergies, fleas, ticks, or bacterial growth benefit from medicated shampoos and toothpaste. Massage oils and stress-relieving products cater to the emotional well-being of pets, addressing their needs beyond the physical. Overall, the Pet Grooming Products market is a growing industry that prioritizes the health, happiness, and comfort of domesticated animals.

The pet grooming products market experiences significant growth due to the increasing demand for luxurious and fashionable items among affluent pet owners. To cater to this trend, market competitors introduce various stylish products in the grooming and accessories segment. These include rhinestone and solitaire collars for cats and dogs, bow tie collars, studded fox leather leashes, and funky apparel. Raincoats, winter coats, and scarfs are also popular choices for pets during different weather conditions. The availability of these products in various sizes, colors, raw materials, and styles attracts a larger customer base, thereby driving the sales growth in the global pet grooming products market.

Market Challenges

The pet grooming products market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing pet adoptions and pet humanization concepts. Pet owners prioritize their furry friends' health and well-being, leading to demand for high-quality shampoos and conditioners, brushes and combs, clippers and scissors, nail trimmers, grooming tables, and other essentials. Rapid urbanization and e-commerce platforms make it convenient for pet parents to access these products online. Challenges include addressing pet health concerns such as allergies, fleas, ticks, and bacterial growth with medicated shampoos and other solutions. Organic grooming products cater to consumer preferences for natural and ethical treatment. Dog and cat grooming routines include shear and trimming, toothpaste, massage oils, and stress-reducing tools like self-cleaning brushes and mess control mats. Pet grooming services, vehicles, and retail stores also contribute to the market, with premiumization and fitness trends driving demand for wearable grooming equipment and pet food accessories. The market continues to evolve as pets become valued family members, with a focus on their overall well-being and happiness.

The pet grooming products market faces regulatory complexities and food safety challenges on a global scale. Regulations and standards vary by country and region, requiring companies to comply for international trade and cross-border operations. Food safety is a significant concern, with potential hazards including biological, chemical, physical, and allergenic risks. Instances of product recalls and import alerts due to food safety issues have increased, leading organizations to establish regulations for monitoring product quality. Companies must navigate these challenges to ensure the safety and quality of their pet grooming products.

Segment Overview

This pet grooming products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Pet shampoo and conditioner

2.2 Pet brushes and combs

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The Pet Grooming Products market encompasses various distribution channels, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and others. Hypermarkets like Walmart and Target offer a range of pet grooming products, fueling market growth due to their expansion and the increasing demand for quality pet accessories and grooming services. Mobile pet grooming services, with specially equipped vehicles, are gaining popularity, offering convenience to pet owners. Consummers prefer specialty stores for product variety, while vendors adopt the online-to-offline (O2O) strategy to enhance sales through offline channels, providing benefits like in-store pickup and returns. Amazon's recent announcement of an Amazon Salon in London exemplifies this approach, contributing to the growth of the offline segment in the Pet Grooming Products market.

Research Analysis

The pet grooming products market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of pet humanization and rising pet ownership. With more and more people adopting pets as family members, the focus on their health and well-being has become a priority. Routine grooming has become essential for maintaining the hygiene and overall appearance of pets, particularly dogs. The market offers a wide range of products including shampoo and conditioner, brushes, combs, clippers, nail trimmers, grooming tables, and DIY grooming tools. Organic grooming shampoos are gaining popularity due to the increasing awareness of pet health. Rapid urbanization and the convenience of e-commerce platforms have made it easier for pet parents to access these products from the comfort of their homes. Shear and trimming services are also in demand, providing professional grooming solutions for pets.

Market Research Overview

The pet grooming products market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of pet adoptions and the humanization concepts that view pets as family members. Rapid urbanization and the convenience of e-commerce platforms have made it easier for pet owners to access a wide range of high-quality shampoos, conditioners, brushes, combs, clippers, scissors, nail trimmers, grooming tables, and other essentials for routine grooming. Organic grooming shampoos and conditioners made from natural ingredients are popular choices for pet parents who prioritize their pet's health and well-being. Pet ownership is on the rise, leading to an increased demand for grooming tools and services. Dog grooming, including shear and trimming, is a common practice for many pet owners. Cats also require grooming, and there is a growing market for products specifically designed for feline grooming. Consumer preferences for hypoallergenic and organic products have driven innovation in the pet grooming industry. Pet parents are also seeking out medicated shampoos to address specific health concerns, such as fleas, ticks, and bacterial growth. Wearable grooming equipment, self-cleaning brushes, and shedding reducing sprays are other popular products. Pet food, accessories, and animal health products are often purchased alongside grooming supplies. Retail stores, supermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and even dog grooming parlors offer a variety of pet grooming products. The market is also seeing a trend towards premiumization and ethical treatment of animals. Pet grooming is not just about keeping pets clean but also about stress reduction and promoting their overall fitness and well-being. Massage oils, toothpaste, and massage/spa services are becoming increasingly popular for pets. Pet parents are seeking out ways to bond with their pets through grooming, and the market is responding with innovative products and services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Pet Shampoo And Conditioner



Pet Brushes And Combs



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

